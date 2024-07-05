‘Looks Like An Undercover Cop': Resurfaced Pic Of Cody Rhodes Not Wearing Suit Leaves WWE Fans Bewildered

After embracing his American Nightmare persona, Cody Rhodes has been wearing suits on TV, in addition to bleaching his hair blonde. Recently, a resurfaced photo of the WWE Champion has gone viral, where he is not wearing his conventional suit. Instead, he is dressed in a casual jacket and a hat.

It is unknown when the picture of the 39-year-old was taken. However, given his neck tattoo and blonde hairstyle, it is evident that it is not an old picture. Thankfully, he doesn't wear this outfit on TV, or it would be hard to take Cody Rhodes seriously.

The fans were awestruck by the appearance

Cody's appearance without a suit surprised a lot of fans on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Manz look like a rad snowboarder," while another said, "Cody looks like an undercover cop."

One fan had a hilarious comment, writing, "How did he go from a lawyer to 'bro, can I borrow $10? I'll give it back tomorrow, I promise.'" Another fan compared the look to rapper MGK, noting, "He looks like MGK lol."

Cody Rhodes' suits play a big role in his gimmick

The look and outfit of wrestlers make a direct impact on the overall presentation of their characters. In his maiden WWE stint, Rhodes had different gimmicks from Dashing Cody Rhodes to Stardust.

He didn't wear casual outfits in any portrayal of any of his previous characters. Cody, as a young wrestler, wore standard wrestling attire, making it a reason he failed to stand out. Years before becoming a world champion, under Stardust , he imitated Goldust's gimmick and gear.

The character presentation altered significantly upon Cody Rhodes' return to WWE in 2022. He kept the same gimmick, theme song, and ring attires from AEW. Unless he is wrestling, the American Nightmare shows up on the TV screen wearing a variant of suits.

Cody Rhodes' current WWE run

Cody Rhodes' efforts in his character have paid off in the past couple of years because he is at the pinnacle of his career at the moment. Following his return to WWE, he has won two consecutive Royal Rumble matches and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes' next match is at Money in the Bank 2024, where he will take on the Bloodline in a six-man tag team match. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will be his tag team partners.