Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Names His NBA GOAT, And It's Not LeBron James Or Michael Jordan

A recently surfaced video has revealed Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht's opinions on various NBA topics, including his pick for NBA’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time). The Tennessee alum picked a surprising current player as his GOAT and did not consider LeBron James.

The Lakers 17th overall pick from 2024 NBA draft, Dalton Knecht’s responses also included his take on the greatest basketball team, where he had another surprising selection. His opinions highlight quite a new perspective as he transitions into his new role with the Lakers.

Dalton Knecht’s GOAT - Kevin Durant

In a quickfire interview with Slam Online, Knecht expressed his belief that KD is the GOAT.

Dalton Knecht's revelation that Kevin Durant is the GOAT came in an interview just before the 2024 NBA draft. It is an intriguing selection, given Knecht’s current position with the Lakers and his daily interactions with LeBron James, another player frequently mentioned in GOAT conversations.

Knecht’s opinion about KD does show his genuine respect for Durant's skills and career achievements. However, Knecht will soon be training and playing alongside LeBron James, so it will be interesting to see if his opinion on the GOAT remains the same or if he names the King his GOAT. LeBron’s influence might shift Knecht’s perspective over time.

During the same interview, Knecht also shared his view on the greatest-ever NBA team, and his choice of the 2023 Denver Nuggets certainly raised several eyebrows. This selection can be attributed to Knecht attending high school in Colorado and Northern Colorado University for two years.

Knecht’s pick suggests he wasn’t a die-hard Lakers fan before joining the team. However, now that he’s part of the Purple & Gold, it’s expected that his allegiance will shift. As he integrates into the Lakers' culture, his appreciation for the team’s history and achievements is likely to grow.

Other NBA Players who call Kevin Durant their GOAT

Dalton Knecht isn’t alone in his admiration for Kevin Durant. Several other NBA players have also named Durant as their GOAT. Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards publicly stated that Durant is his GOAT.

Former Knicks and Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony has also mentioned Durant as his top pick in GOAT conversations.

Then, there’s OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who views Durant as his greatest player ever.