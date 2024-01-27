Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, streaming details, injury reports and more

On their first match of a six-game tour away from home, the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors (19-23) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fresh from a resounding 141-132 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers are set to capitalize on their momentum against the Warriors, who recently suffered a narrow 134-133 loss to Sacramento on their home turf.

Before embarking on this road trip, the Lakers displayed a remarkable performance against the Bulls, taking command in the second quarter to outscore Chicago 42-25.

The pack was led by D'Angelo Russell gracing the board with 29 points. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both clocked double-doubles, notching up 25 points with 12 assists and 22 points with 11 rebounds respectively.

Austin Reaves contributed 20 points, Taurean Prince added 14 points, while substitutes Jared Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura chipped in with 17 and 10 points respectively.

The Lakers are performing at league-average levels, securing the 14th rank in the NBA with an average of 115.4 Points Per Game (PPG).

Similarly, they rank 20th with an offensive rating of 114. On the defensive front, they hold the 14th position with a defensive rating of 114.8 and are averaging 116.2 PPG.

Warriors' Current Stats and Recent Game Recap

Currently, the Golden State Warriors stand at 19-23, conveniently sitting in the 12th spot in the West.

The team's current average of 118 points per game places them 10th in the rankings.

Their shooting accuracy is at 46.9% from the field and a commendable 37.5% from the three-point line. They hold an offensive rating of 118.2 placing them 11th on the league chart.

However, their defensive rating of 118.7 only secures the 24th spot for them as they tend to concede an average of 118.4 points per game, placing them 22nd.

Their last game resulted in a hard-fought 134-133 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings.

Despite entering the final round of the game trailing by three points, the Warriors couldn't edge past their opponents in a tightly contested last quarter, causing the Kings to walk away with the victory.

Notable Warriors' scorers of the match included Steph Curry with a massive 33 points, alongside Klay Thompson and Dario Saric, contributing 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Jonathan Kuminga also made an impactful performance from the bench, matching Curry's contribution of 33 points.

Streaming details for Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

When: January 27, 2024, at 8:30 PM ET.

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Tune in on ESPN, NBA website, DIRECTV STREAM, NBC Sports Bay Area, or Xfinity

Live Stream: Catch the action live on various platforms, including ESPN and the official NBA website.

Head to Head record

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 261 out of 476 total games played against the Golden State Warriors, leading in both the all-time regular season series (261-173) and the postseason series (29-13).

Injury Reports

Los Angeles will be without Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent.

Golden State Warriors will be without Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, and Moses Moody.

Starting Lineup

Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James Taurean Prince Anthony Davis D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga

