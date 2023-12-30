Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, streaming details, and injury reports

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a conference clash this Saturday night.

Following their victory at home against the Hornets last Thursday, the Lakers are eager to sustain their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is also coming from a triumphant stand at home against the Mavericks in their most recent game.

This is not the first engagement between these two teams this month, as the Timberwolves have previously secured a 118-111 win against the Lakers at home.

Struggling for consistency, the Lakers have shown promising potential but have failed to maintain it.

Among their last five games, they suffered four losses, one of them a brutal 126-115 beating by the Celtics on Christmas.

However, they managed to bounce back with an impressive 133-112 win on home ground against the Hornets, covering the 13-point spread.

They have managed to cover the spread in three of their last five games.

Even with a nagging leg injury, LeBron James managed to participate in Thursday's game. The 38-year-old superstar has had a superb performance this month, scoring 30 points on four separate occasions.

Averaging 25.1 points per game, with a shooting efficiency of 54%, James sat out the earlier game against the Timberwolves this month. During that game, Anthony Davis put up a fight for the Lakers, scoring 31 points.

Despite their recent loss to the Celtics, the 30-year-old forward scored a whopping 40 points, averaging at 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

In the last five games, Austin Reaves has delivered a remarkable shooting percentage of at least 50%.

Minnesota Timberwolves Current Standing

The Minnesota Timberwolves are perched at the top of their division, narrowly ahead of the Thunder.

Their performance continues to impress with victories in three of their last four games. Their only recent tumble was a 129-106 loss to Oklahoma City on the road earlier this week.

In their 118-110 home win over the Mavericks on Thursday, Minnesota had a substantial 13-point lead, making them a major favorite.

However, in their last five matches, they've managed to cover the spread only once.

Shooting guard, 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, is on a scoring spree, netting at least 25 points in his last five games.

Showing consistent improvements season-on-season, Edwards boasts an average of 25.9 PPG and 5.3 RPG. In the earlier match with the Lakers, he dropped 27 points.

Despite doubts about his game status on Thursday, Karl-Anthony Towns did take part, contributing 10 points.

While the Timberwolves have kept a clean sheet at home in their last five games, they only managed to cover the spread once.

In two of their last three games, the team recorded 110 points or fewer, which averages 113.4 points for the season, ranking them 18th.

What sets them apart, though, is their robust defense. They've successfully restricted opponents to 115 points or less in three of their last four games.

They allow an average of 107.4 points per match, which is the best defensive record in the NBA currently.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves December 30, 2023 Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center

TV: BSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League assignment)

Los Angeles

QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise)

LeBron James (left knee contusion)

OUT:

Colin Castleton (two-way contract)

Alex Fudge (two-way contract)

D’Moi Hodge (two-way contract)

Maxwell Lewis (G League assignment)

Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery)

