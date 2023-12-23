Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, streaming details, and injury reports

The Los Angeles Lakers, concluding their three-game road journey, have recently been facing a rough patch, enduring four straight losses largely attributed to their performance in offense.

They slid to a defeat against the Bulls on Wednesday and were overwhelmingly underdogs in the 118-111 defeat against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The result has seen the Lakers slide down to the 10th spot in the conference.

LeBron James, suffering from an ankle injury, didn't participate on Thursday and his participation remains doubtful.

Despite being 38, this star player has managed to score 30 points three times this month, averaging 25.2 PPG with 54% shooting.

Anthony Davis, on a scoring streak, has managed to score more than 30 points in four of his last five games.

This 30-year-old power forward has an average score of 24.3 PPG. Davis registered 31 points in their previous defeat against Oklahoma City.

The track record of the Lakers on road games is less than impressive, with just one win against four losses in their last five games, inclusive of a defeat against the Spurs.

Their scoring record has seen a marginal improvement during this phase. Over the year, they have averaged 113.5 points per game, ranking them 18th.

The defense has been less than stellar, with more than 118 points conceded in four of their last five games, leading to an average concession of 114 points, positioning them 15th in the NBA.

Thunder's dominant home streak threatens Lakers: Gilgeous-Alexander's heroics in focus

The Oklahoma City Thunder are amid a five-game homestand and are finding success, boasting three straight victories empowered by their scoring prowess, including a narrow 118-117 win on the Nuggets' court.

They asserted their dominance as seven-point favorites in a 134-115 home victory over the Clippers on Thursday. Lately, they have been a strong team to support, having only failed to cover once in their last five matches.

The 25-year-old point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, emerges as one of the NBA's finest players consistently proving his worth.

He has managed an impressive average of 30.9 PPG this month, including 31 in Thursday's contest.

Overall, he holds an annual average of 30.7 PPG and 5.8 RPG. He showcased his abilities by scoring 33 points against the Lakers during their last encounter.

Additionally, Chet Holmgren has tallied three double-doubles in December.

Oklahoma City secures a perfect 5-0 record in their last five home games, even defeating the Lakers in the process.

They have surpassed the spread four out of five times during this stint. The team ranks fifth with a yearly average of 120.7 points.

Despite letting opponents score 115 points or more in four of their last five games, they maintain a season average of 113 points against, placing them 13th in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Streaming details

The face-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take place at 5:00 PM on December 23, 2023.

To catch the action live, you have several choices:

NBA League Pass: You can access the game via NBA League Pass, although broadcasting limitations might apply.

Bally Sports Oklahoma: Bally Sports Oklahoma will be airing the game.

CBS Sports App: The CBS Sports App has the option to track the game.

Fubo: New subscribers to Fubo can take advantage of a free trial to watch the match.

Details on injured players for the Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James will not play.

Rui Hachimura's participation is uncertain.

Both Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt have been declared unfit to play.

Details on Oklahoma City Thunder injuries:

Josh Giddey will not be participating in the game.

Please remember, that these injury reports can be revised as more details become accessible.

