'Loser Has To Change Their Last Name' Jake Paul Responds To Logan Paul's Fight Call Out

Logan Paul recently offered to fight his own brother, Jake Paul, anticipating a potential Mike Tyson pull-out. After the former heavyweight champion was revealed to have undergone a medical emergency, The Maverick stepped in.

After the call-out, The Problem Child clapped back in a hilarious tweet. He also added a stipulation to the potential bout that interested fans in witnessing both Paul brothers facing each other in the ring.

Logan Paul offers to fight Jake Paul in the ring

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a professional boxing fight. With Iron’s long-awaited return to the ring, fans are excited to witness the 57-year-old fighter put on a show.

However, the much-anticipated event seems to be in jeopardy. Mike Tyson was revealed to have undergone a supposed ulcer flare-up that caused the former champion to stop training.

Netflix, which is streaming the event, revealed that the fight is being postponed. This caused a ruckus among fans, with some even boycotting the bout due to Tyson’s medical problems.

Later, The Problem Child's brother, Logan Paul, stepped in to save the day. "I'll step in and we can settle this once and for all," tweeted The Maverick. This tweet was published at the back of potential pull-out anticipation from the former champion.

Jake Paul responded to this tweet with a stipulation. “Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but f*** it,” wrote The Problem Child. This tweet indicated that he was anticipating a potential fight with this brother.

“Loser has to change their last name,” wrote Jake. The Problem Child offered a stipulation that made the bout interesting.

Although these tweets were lighthearted, a fight between the Paul brothers is a phenomenon that fans would like to witness in the near future.

Jake Paul responds to Mike Tyson's fight postponement

The much anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is postponed. After the former heavyweight champion was revealed to have undergone a medical emergency, he was supposedly advised not to attend the fight soon.

His opponent recently uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) revealing his thoughts on the matter. The YouTuber appears to be gutted by the postponement. However, he anticipates righting this wrong as soon as possible.

“I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event,” said Jake Paul. Since this was a huge opportunity for the boxers on the undercard, The Problem Child reveals he felt sorry about the postponement.

“The opportunity has been ripped from all of us,” claimed Paul. He also revealed that he valued Tyson’s condition ahead of the fight. The 57-year-old veteran’s health is the main priority for the bout, according to Jake.

He then addressed Tyson directly and claimed to respect him and would like to run it on his terms. Although the event’s schedule has been compromised due to Mike’s health, it has not been canceled.