Louis Rees-Zammit Attends Taylor Swift's Concert in Wales; Travis Kelce Misses Out Again

Louis Rees-Zammit recently flew to Cardiff for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show. The running back recently quit rugby to join the Chiefs. His teammate and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wasn’t in the audience yet again.

Swift resumed her tour following The Tortured Poets Department album release. Kelce attended the last act of her opening France leg in May. But the Chiefs’ tight end hasn’t made it to any other show since then. It even sparked rumors about their potential breakup.

Louis Rees-Zammit vibes in the VIP section at Taylor Swift’s Cardiff show

The Chiefs are done with OTAs and mandatory minicamp this month. The squad will meet again in July. During the offseason, Zammit decided to enjoy the Cruel Summer singer’s show. He stopped by in Wales and vibed to Siwft’s tunes.

Travis Kelce participated in a golf tournament . The top-paid TE skipped another performance of his significant other. Kelce inaugurated a tight-end university in Tennessee, Nashville, on Monday, June 17.

Kelce has been busy with his football commitments for a while. The Chiefs visited the White House in May end, leaving no time for him to travel. Then, the Chiefs had their OTAs and minicamps scheduled. It was followed by their Super Bowl ring ceremony.

The love birds are expected to meet in Cannes. The celebrity couple might sneak out for another romantic vacation if time permits. Kelce wants to tag along with Swift wherever she goes before the NFL season commences. But his profession hasn’t let him follow the plan.



Louis Rees-Zammit receives the third-highest shirt sales after Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift

Louis Rees-Zammit is only behind Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in jersey sales in the UK. The 23-year-old has become one of the most marketable guys, as Jason Kelce predicted.

Even before he could make his debut, he was competing with Mahomes and Kelce in popularity. The Chiefs’ TE wants Zammit not to get overwhelmed by the surroundings. Kelce is impressed by his energy and is excited to team up with him.