Love Island USA Fans Eagerly Anticipate Serena Meeting Kordell’s Family, Including Odell Beckham Jr.

Serena and Kordell are advancing their relationship on Love Island, USA. It could be seen in the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday, July 17. The islanders engaged in a spirited Mr. and Mrs. challenge.

It was overseen by host Ariana Madix. The activity was designed to test their knowledge of each other for the chance to make a call to their families back home. During the challenge, Serena and Kordell demonstrated their compatibility. They did it by earning three points.

Serena to meet Kordell's family on Love Island, USA

However, they faced stiff competition from couples like Kaylor and Aaron, as well as Nicole and Kendall. The contest culminated in a tiebreaker question concerning divorce rates. Kaylor and Aaron answered correctly, earning them the opportunity to choose two other couples for the coveted family call. They selected Kendall and Nicole, followed by Serena and Kordell.

Earlier in the episode, both Kordell and Kendall confided in each other. Especially about their burgeoning feelings of love for their respective partners. However, they agreed to take their time before expressing these sentiments openly.

Fans of Love Island USA took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their joy for Serena and Kordell's achievement. One viewer tweeted enthusiastically, “Serena and Kordell get to see each other's parents, yay!!!” While another eagerly anticipated, “We get to see Serena and Kordell talk to their families on Thursday.”

Kordell, visibly thrilled by the prospect, expressed his eagerness to meet Serena's family, a sentiment she echoed. This signifies that Serena may not only meet Kordell's mother and sisters. They are also excited about his potential to meet his brother, Odell Beckham Jr., a prominent NFL star.

Audience on Serena to meet Kordell's family

Throughout the show, Odell has shown unwavering support for his brother's quest for love. People are rallying his social media followers to vote for Kordell and Serena. This endorsement caused such a surge in voting activity that it briefly overwhelmed the Love Island USA voting page.

As the season progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate witnessing Serena and Kordell's evolving relationship dynamics and their interactions with their families. These upcoming moments promise to add depth and authenticity to their journey on Love Island, USA.

It is also revealing more about their backgrounds and how their families perceive their blossoming romance.