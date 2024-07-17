In a recent interview, Love Island USA contestant Daia McGhee strongly refuted claims that she used her connection with Kordell Beckham to get closer to his famous brother, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The 27-year-old social media influencer spoke out against the swirling rumors, emphasizing the illogical nature of such accusations.

Daia McGhee setting the record straight

McGhee, who participated in the sixth season of the popular reality show, addressed the speculation during an exclusive interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

McGhee expressed her frustration with the rumors, stating, "If people literally looked at logic just for, like, two seconds here, do you really think I was going to make out and allegedly dry-hump Kordell to then turn around and be like at the Thanksgiving dinner when I'm sitting around with his family like, 'Hey, OBJ, you wanna go in the room?'"

The controversy stemmed from McGhee's connection with Kordell Beckham, 22, during the show's infamous Casa Amor episodes.

This segment of the show tests existing couples by separating them and introducing new contestants. McGhee and Beckham's physical chemistry was evident, leading to Kordell bringing her back to the main villa.

McGhee also addressed claims about her previous interactions with Odell Beckham Jr. on social media. She explained that any past engagement with the NFL player's posts was likely related to a dinner her ex-boyfriend had with Beckham Jr.

"I'm sure the only [photo] that I ever would have liked or commented with your brother in it was, like, my ex went to dinner with him," McGhee recalled saying. "And I don't think your brother posted it, I think my ex posted it and maybe I commented."

The reality star expressed disappointment over a supposedly doctored image showing her account posting heart-eyes emojis on one of Odell's photos.

McGhee pointed out discrepancies in the image, saying, "There's, like, hearts on the side where you can like the comments and my comment, it's like a half-heart. Like, it's very clearly Photoshopped."

McGhee, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, made it clear that athletes are not her type.

She emphatically stated, "I didn't have a mastermind plan to take [Kordell's] brother. That would never happen." Instead, she revealed her celebrity crush to be musician Kehlani.

Odell Beckham Jr. shows support for Brother Kordell Beckham

While the controversy surrounding McGhee and Kordell Beckham continues, Odell Beckham Jr. has been actively supporting his younger brother's Love Island USA journey.

The NFL star, boasting nearly 18 million Instagram followers, has been using his influence to drum up votes for Kordell.

Odell shared multiple Instagram Stories promoting Kordell and urging fans to vote for him. He posted a photo from the show featuring Kordell and his partner Serena Page, captioning it with "Y'all go vote."

The football player even added a voting link to his Instagram bio, showcasing his commitment to his brother's success on the show.

Kordell Beckham's progress on Love Island USA

Kordell Beckham has been making waves on the show, initially pairing with Serena Page and bouncing back after a brief connection with Daia McGhee during Casa Amor.

The couple has emerged as one of the top choices to win the sixth season of the Peacock reality show.

As Love Island USA continues to captivate audiences, the drama both on and off-screen keeps viewers engaged.

With celebrity connections, rumor clarifications, and intense competition, the show remains a hot topic in reality TV circles.

