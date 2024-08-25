Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy a Quite Beachside Escape at Rhode Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are everything that the fans are talking about. The couple, who has been dating for about one year, have already given fans much to talk about with their wedding rumors . Now, their pictures from Rhode Island are added to that list.

As Tay Tay wrapped up her European leg of Eras tour and Kelce got a break from his last preseason game against the Bears, the couple sneaked away to Taylor’s Rhode Island beach house to make up for the weeks they spent apart. The pictures of Swift and her boyfriend soaking up the beachside sun from their balcony are going viral. Later, they were also joined by Taylor Swift’s friends.

Dressed in casual beachside clothes, the couple is having a perfect beachside rewinding vacation, coming off of their hectic schedules. Taylor just wrapped up her back-to-back Eras Tour concerts in Europe and Kelce is also coming off some tough weeks of practice as preseason started.

Their tussle is nowhere near over as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their first regular season clash against the Baltimore Ravens and Taylor Swift gets ready to host another North American Leg of her Eras Tour. However, they still manage to find time for each other often, showering each other with love.

The Swifties are particularly interested in every whereabouts of the couple, and they have all the right reasons to. With the rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon swirling around more and more. It was in one of her Eras Tour concert at London’s Wimbledon Stadium that Taylor Swift accidentally flashed a ring on her left hand which fans presumed to be her engagement ring.

Days after the incident, an insider source revealed the two were in talks of a prenup. The two will not be officiating their relationship without an ironclad prenup in place, as the source said. Just as the rumors were gaining traction, Tay Tay and Kelce were spotted in Germany, firing up the talks of their wedding venue.

According to a source who exclusively told People, the highest-paid tight end of 2024 wanted to spend every moment with Swift before he returned to football. Swift quickly reciprocated Kelce’s emotions as a source close to the couple confirmed that Swift and Kelce will stay together from August 21 to November 13 as Taylor Swift catches a break from her Eras Tour concerts.

Her North American Leg of Tour will kick off in mid-November. Until then, the couple has decided to stay together in Kansas at Kelce’s $6 million, 17,000-square-foot residence that he calls home during the NFL season.

During their time together, Taylor Swift will focus on supporting her partner in his NFL season as he looks forward to etching history with his team. Kansas City Chiefs are already on a hot streak of winning two consecutive Super Bowls. This season, their aim will be to win their third one, etching history in the NFL, as no team ever has done that before.

However, by the time the Super Bowl arrives, Taylor Swift will have resumed her Eras Tour, but if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, the Cruel Summer singer is expected to make a solid appearance in the Super Bowl game in February 2025 to support her boyfriend.