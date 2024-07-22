LSU CB Javien Toviano Arrested on Disturbing Accusation of Voyeurism After Recording Woman Without Consent

LSU Cornerback Javien Toviano was detained by the authorities on accusations of voyeurism and was immediately suspended from all team activities following the occurrence. It has come to light that the American footballer had previously recorded having s*x with a woman without her consent.

The alleged victim did not consent to being recorded, and Toviano proceeded to document the encounter against her wishes. This incident comes as Toviano was considered a promising candidate for the starting lineup for the Tigers this season.

According to authorities, LSU cornerback Javien Toviano was arrested on Sunday on charges of video voyeurism. The East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office reports that the 19-year-old surrendered to authorities, and the arrest warrant alleges that Toviano recorded himself having sex with a woman without her consent.

The victim informed investigators that she discovered videos of the encounters on Toviano's iPad. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the videos were captured using a clock with a built-in camera placed near the bed. The woman also stated that Toviano had recorded their encounters in the past without her consent, despite her clear objections.

In a recent interview with investigators, Toviano admitted to using hidden cameras to record the sexual encounters, as outlined in the arrest warrant.

Javien Toviano suspended from all team activities

Following his arrest, Javien Toviano has been suspended from all team activities. LSU released a statement indicating that Toviano "has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies," and the university will refrain from further comments "out of respect for the legal process."

Toviano, who joined LSU last year, was expected to compete for a starting cornerback position this season. As a former four-star recruit, he played in every game as a rookie, earning three starts in the last five games. He concluded his first season with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.

The university's preseason training is set to begin on August 1. Details regarding Toviano's bond and whether he has retained legal representation have not been disclosed. It is to be seen if the 6’1” tall player can make it to the practice.

The Arlington, Texas native had previously received offers from prestigious programs like the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide but chose LSU. Now, Toviano faces legal challenges ahead of the upcoming season, potentially impacting his chance to secure a starting role.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to review the case and Toviano's cooperation. The extent of the suspension has not been determined yet and the Tigers await the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the university hired Brian Kelly to make a comeback to the College Football Playoff after the tournament was allowed to have 12 teams in the competition.

The team is set to kick off their 2024 campaign against USC on September 1 in Las Vegas. The fixture will be followed by the opener at home against Nicholls on September 7.