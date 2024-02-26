Luis Enrique Confirms Kylian Mbappe's Departure From PSG To Real Madrid With Bombshell Statement After Rennes Draw

Kylian Mbappe has been making headlines since it was confirmed that he is joining Real Madrid. But, with Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid, PSG had been quiet about it. Now, Ligue 1 team manager Luis Enrique has confirmed Kylian Mbappe’s departure from PSG with a bold statement.

Luis Enrique confirms Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG to Real Madrid

During a recent match, PSG last played against Rennes. The match ended in a draw with Mbappe getting substituted in the 65th minute.

In after match press conference, when Luis Enrique was asked why he substituted Kylian Mbappe early. He made a bold statement confirming Mbappe’s soon departure from PSG. He said, “Sooner or later, at some point, we have to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappé”.

ALSO READ: Throwback - When Karim Benzema Scored A Hat-Trick Off The Field On Valentine’s Day

He also added that Mbappe will only play when he wants him to play. He said, “When I want him to play, I'll play him, and when I don't, same thing. It's a message for everyone. If you think I'm going to accept a player slacking off on the pitch, I'm not.”

What is next for Kylian Mbappe?

There is no official confirmation, but Mbappé will depart the club at the conclusion of the season to join Real Madrid. It was a deal made in January, and it looks like PSG will not be able to change the forward's mind this time, as they did in 2022 when Mbappé appeared to be going.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the 25-year-old may irritate certain PSG supporters by giving over the captain's armband to Vitinha just for it to be placed on Danilo Pereira. Typically, the leaving captain passes the armband to the player who will lead the team for the duration of the game.

As speculations abound about his anticipated move to Real Madrid in the coming months, scenes like these might put an end to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's tenure with his hometown club.

Meanwhile, with the World Cup winner prepared to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe will leave Parc des Princes as a free agent in the summer of 2024, having declined a contract extension. Real Madrid's patience is about to be rewarded, having spent several years seeking Mbappe's signature. They are thought to have a substantial offer lined up, with the prolific 25-year-old signing a contract in Spain worth between €120 million (£103 million/$129 million) and €130 million (£111 million/$140 million).

ALSO READ: Who is Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend? All About Stephanie Rose Bertram and Mbappe’s Dating History