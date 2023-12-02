Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes celebrate the arrival of a new member to the Mavericks family

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks superstar, and his fiancee Anamaria Goltes welcomed their daughter, Gabriela, on Thursday, an announcement they shared with the world on Friday via an Instagram post.

This news came right after the Mavs ruled Doncic out of Friday's match against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

The pair, who reportedly crossed paths while Doncic's family was vacationing when he was just 12, took their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement on social media on July 7.

It is reported that they'll be walking down the aisle soon. Doncic missing Friday's match would mean he won't be participating in the first game of the 2023–24 season.

He has been averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 17 games. Nevertheless, he is still in the race for the 2024 NBA MVP award, competing closely with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Meet Anamaria Goltes: Luka Doncic's Fiancée

Since 2016, NBA star Luka Doncic has been in a relationship with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. They first crossed paths in Croatia as children.

Despite their enduring love story, Goltes, a model and influencer, doesn't desire to be recognized simply as Doncic's partner.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan SI in October 2019, she expressed a desire to be acknowledged for her individuality, separate from her identity as Doncic's girlfriend.

Regardless, she vividly emphasizes that the Dallas Mavericks star holds substantial significance in diverse aspects of her life.

She captioned on Instagram, "Some people have best friends, boyfriends, and true love. I'm fortunate that all these roles are filled by one person."

The culmination of seven years of dating led to Doncic popping the Goltes on July 7, 2023, a date potentially chosen in honor of his jersey number, 77.

This memorable moment took place on the shores of Lake Bled in Slovenia. Doncic shared the joyous news of their engagement on Instagram, using the caption '’7.7."

