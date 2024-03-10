Luka Doncic Creates NBA History; Becomes the First Player to Achieve THIS Feat

Luka Doncic was a man-possessed against Detroit Pistons as he eyed a record that had never been created before. The superstar from Slovenia was in scintillating form as the Dallas Mavericks destroyed the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are the team with the worst record this season and Mavericks made easy work of them as they won by 142-124, dominating from the beginning to the end.

With this win, the Mavericks improved their record to 36–28. The Mavs must be thinking about doing deep with their playoff run but before that, they will be aiming to finish the regular season on a high.

With tonight's victory, Luka Doncic not only extended his winning streak but also broke an NBA record. Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while wreaking havoc on the Pistons defense.

Luka achieved his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double, an NBA record, with that amazing stat line. He also recorded the fifth consecutive 35-point triple-double in NBA history. His performance tonight will undoubtedly move him up the MVP standings.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did NBA Remove Katherine Taylor From the Viral Steph Curry Golf Celebration Photo? Find Out

The Pistons were unable to contain Doncic in any way. By halftime, he had already tallied 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The Slovenian superstar finished the first half of the season with a record of 25-5-5, it was his seventh of the season where the entire NBA has only four.

Advertisement

Soon after the half, Doncic reached the 30-point mark, but to record a triple-double, he needed four assists and four rebounds. As the game progressed, Doncic handed out his tenth assist in the fourth quarter, but with 3:16 remaining, he finally pulled down his tenth rebound, sealing the triple-double.

After the game on Saturday, Doncic's season average after 56 games is 34.7 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.0 rebounds.

What did Monty Williams say before the game about Doncic?

“It's difficult. He has a large build. We saw them a lot when we were with Phoenix, and that's what really amazed me—being on the sidelines with a guy like that," Williams remarked.

“He's practically as big as me, and I'm not a little guy. He is intelligent and will make contact to be able to move in that manner.

"We work on strategies all year long to avoid getting into foul trouble...He's large, powerful, and intelligent," Williams went on.

"To avoid getting into foul trouble, we've talked to our team about moving your feet and just having high hands."

ALSO READ: How Many Fouls Does One Player Need to Get Fouled Out in NBA? Details Inside