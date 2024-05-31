Luka Doncic Daughter Gabriela

The 2024 Western Conference Finals MVP title went to Luka Dončić, who was instrumental in the Dallas Mavericks' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He led his team to win the series 4-1 by scoring an average of 32.4 points, grabbing 9.6 rebounds, and delivering 8. assists per game.

At a mere 25, Dončić claims a place among the all-time in European basketball. His unanimous selection for the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2019 was the beginning of his accolades.

Following that, he was chosen for five All-Star games in a row and likewise for the All-NBA First Teams. In the 2023-24 season, Dončić led in scoring within the NBA, creating a record as the first European to do so.

Dončić’s life off-court is equally triumphant. In June 2023, he proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes.

The couple welcomed their daughter Gabriela on December 1st. This article will dive into all the exciting details about Dončić's adorable daughter, Gabriela.

Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes Welcome Baby Gabriela

Luka Dončić, alongside his fiancée Anamaria Goltes, greeted their daughter, Gabriela, for the first time on December 1, 2023.

The news surfaced when the Dallas Mavericks reported Dončić's absence from the game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal commitments.

Even though Dončić excused himself from the matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies to witness Gabriela's arrival, he reappeared on the basketball court the next day sporting sneakers inscribed with Gabriela's name.

The companionship between Dončić and Goltes began in 2016 after crossing paths in Croatia during a vacation they took as children.

Their engagement date on July 7, 2023, may have cleverly incorporated Dončić's jersey number 77.

Luka Dončić Revels in Newborn Bliss

A few months after welcoming Gabriela, Doncic was still enjoying the joy of having a newborn. During a post-game press conference, he said, "I'm much happier now. ''

"There are some nights I don't get much sleep, but Ana is doing most of the work. This has truly been a life-changing experience for the better, and nothing makes me happier. Because of this, I'm the happiest man in the world.”

Luka Dončić Honors Daughter Gabriela with Heartfelt Tattoos

Since Gabriela was born, Doncic has worn sneakers with her name on them to honor her — but he doesn’t plan to stop there. He told Esquire that although he has completed his half-sleeve tattoo, there's one more he wants to add.

“I will add ‘Gabriela’ somewhere, one day,” he said.

Luka Doncic already has several tattoos on his body, each with a specific meaning.

Eagle Tattoo: On his left forearm. Luka has an eagle tattoo symbolizing spirituality, confidence, power, wisdom, victory, and freedom. This tattoo represents his qualities during games.

All-Seeing Eye: On the front side of his forearm, he has a tattoo of the All-Seeing Eye, a Christian symbol reflecting his religious beliefs.

EuroBasket 2017: On his right side, he has a tattoo commemorating his team's victory in EuroBasket 2017, along with the date September 27, 2017, in Roman numerals.

Luka Dončić's Daughter Gabriela: Family Moments and Adventures

Luka Doncic and Galtes have largely kept Gabriela off their social media, but in May 2024, Galtes shared a few family travel photos on Instagram.

One image showed Gabriela watching her dad at an NBA game, and another captured Doncic holding their baby girl while overlooking a scenic view.

Goltes also posted a picture of Gabriela with the family’s three dogs: a Pomeranian named Hugo, a White Swiss Shepherd named Gia, and a large breed named Viki.

