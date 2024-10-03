Luka Doncic or Larry Bird? Anthony Edwards Weighs in on Fantasy Duel Between the Superstars

During the NBA media day, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves offered his opinion on fictitious one-on-one matchups between basketball legends, such as Luka Doncic and Larry Bird. Some of Edwards' choices were made rapidly, while others required more thought.

Edwards discussed his ideas on a sequence of fictitious one-on-one confrontations between basketball icons. Edwards made a confident choice for Rajon Rondo over Chris Paul when asked to compare the two players in their prime. He was leaning in the direction of Kevin Durant for a showdown with Carmelo Anthony. After more deliberation, Edwards went with Luka Doncic instead of Larry Bird.

Anthony Edwards, who is only 23 years old, watched basketball greats like LeBron James and Stephen Curry rule the 2010s as a child. But his knowledge of the game goes beyond his time. In addition, he has studied the playstyles of NBA icons like Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant and has adopted some of their signature moves into his own repertoire.

Making accurate predictions in a one-on-one situation can be challenging, but Anthony Edwards is well-versed in the game and can identify winning tactics. Players who don't have teammates to help them out must rely solely on their own cunning and skill set to create a clean shot and outmaneuver the defense when playing alone.

Of the fictitious one-on-one matchups, Luka Doncic vs. Larry Bird is probably the most controversial, so it's not surprising that Edwards favored the more modern player. Edwards famously claimed that, in his opinion, only Michael Jordan possessed skill in his prime and that the other players fell short of modern standards.

Luka Doncic and Larry Bird have both shown statistically that they can have an impact on every aspect of the game. Bird demonstrated his all-around skill by averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game over his career. In a similar vein, Luka's adaptable stats—28.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game—evidence his effectiveness in all areas.

