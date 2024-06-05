Luka Doncic Reacts to Criticisms About His Athleticism Before NBA Final Against Boston Celtics

Luka Doncic has been commanding the playoffs with regular awe-inspiring performances that leave both fans and analysts astounded. As the Dallas Mavericks journey towards their first NBA Finals since 2011, this is the ideal opportunity to reflect on some of Luka's most unforgettable playoff moments.

He has regularly proven his mettle in the postseason spotlight, from his initial duels with the Clippers to his most recent conquests against the Timberwolves and Thunder.

This season, Doncic has ascended even further, consistently clutch in game after game. Especially in the 2024 playoffs, he's achieved numerous triple-doubles and set new career highs, confirming his status as an elite talent in the league.

As a finalist for the MVP award this season, there's no doubt Doncic can score and wreak havoc on offense. While several pundits suggest he lacks athleticism, this criticism doesn't concern the Mavericks' mainstay.

When a reporter questioned him about these criticisms during a press conference, he responded confidently. He said, "No, it doesn't bother me. I show my athleticism in different ways that they fail to recognize. Not everything revolves around jumping and running fast," Doncic disclosed to the press.

Many observers hold that Doncic plays the game at his personal pace, effectively countering perceived athleticism deficits if any do exist.

His playoff portfolio, whether it includes buzzer-beating shots, assist prowess, or leading his team through sheer grit, is unanimously impressive.

Luka Doncic's thoughts on Dirk Nowitzki, mentorship beyond the court

The Dallas Mavericks are set to open the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics Massachusetts on June 6. Amid a stellar season, Luka Doncic is in the spotlight as a strong contender for the world's best player.

The Mavericks are in the NBA finals for the first time since 2011, a season when Dirk Nowitzki was a part of the team. Nowitzki was a teammate to Doncic in his first season, and the legendary forward left a lasting impression on the young player.

Doncic shared his experiences with Nowitzki through an NBA statement saying, "Playing on the same team as Dirk Nowitzki was a dreamlike experience. I would have loved to play more with him. “

He added,” My first season, his last, was an incredible journey. He guided me upon entering the NBA, helping me understand what to expect and who I might become as a player. Seeing him work tirelessly every day, even in his final season, was truly inspiring."

Given Doncic's impressive performance, he's now in the debate for the greatest Mavericks player of all time, along with Nowitzki. Winning a championship would bring him closer to this honor.

Doncic ended the regular season, playing seventy games, with 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per match averages. He shot 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.

Claiming the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks overcame the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves in the initial three rounds.

