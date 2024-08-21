Luka Dončić’s Childhood Story Revealed by Former NBA Star: ‘Now He’s an NBA Superstar, It’s the Circle of Life’

NBA players, including Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, are getting ready to play in Goran Dragic's farewell match, known as the "Night of the Dragon." The match will be an homage to European basketball. It's also going to be Dragic's last game.

Although Dragic declared his retirement in 2023, he will take part in a sort of farewell competition with current and former NBA and European basketball players. Dragic recently shared a story about the Mavs star and expressed excitement for where the Mavs star's career will take him.

“When I was 15 years old, I signed my first professional contract,” Dragic said on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Podcast. “And you know who my mentor on that team was? Sasa Doncic, Luka Doncic’s father. When we had a game or practice, Luka who was just a kid, would be there, mopping the floors and everything. In 2017 playing for the first time with him, and now he’s an NBA superstar. It’s the circle of life.”

Goran Dragic, a former NBA veteran, recalled taking Slovenia to the 2017 EuroBasket title with young, up-and-coming player Luka Dončić on his team.

“It’s easy,” Dragic said on playing with Dončić during an interview for Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Show. “In 2017, it was the first time we played together. At that time, Luka was a little different. He was still young, and I took him under my wings. We were roommates. Even there, you could see he has an unbelievable talent. Being a starter for the national team at 17 and 18 years old. Putting up big numbers. It was something unbelievable."

During the 2022 EuroBasket, Dončić and Dragic were back together on the Slovenian national team. Despite being the favorites to win the gold, their team was severely stunned by Poland in the quarterfinals. Luka Dončić dazzled once more in the 2023–2024 Dallas Mavericks season with another incredible performance. He increased his average to 33.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game over 45 intense games.

Dončić, as captivating as it sounds, proved his dominance on January 26, 2024, when he outscored the Atlanta Hawks by 73 points. He tied the record for the fourth-most points scored in an NBA game with Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson thanks to this incredible show of raw power.

For the 2024-25 season, Dončić will be hoping to win the NBA title after failing at the last hurdle against the Boston Celtics in the previous season. The superstar from Slovenia will have help from veterans like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to achieve his dream.

