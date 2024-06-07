Luke Rockhold Calls Out ‘Fraud’ Sean Strickland for Putting Up ‘The Most Boring Fights of All-Time’

Luke Rockhold just went off on Sean Strickland. What sparked this fiery outburst? Their cancelled bout at UFC 268 left fans disappointed. Now, Rockhold is back with even more to say.

"[Sean] puts on the most boring fights of all-time," Rockhold declared. Remember their heated exchange in 2021? The fight never happened, but the tension never died. Why does Rockhold think Strickland is a fraud?

He claims Strickland's tough-guy image is just an act. "He’s a fake, he’s a fraud," Rockhold added. Will this feud finally lead to a fight?

Did Costa vs. Strickland fight put you to sleep? Rockhold piles on

Sean Strickland's recent fight with Paulo Costa at UFC 302 didn't help his case. Many fans found the bout disappointing and lacking excitement.

Rockhold didn't hold back his opinion on the matter. "Sean acts like 'oh I'll f***ing go to the death'... when he's really just a f***ing b*tch," Rockhold exclaimed. He pointed out that Strickland only shows aggression in the last moments of his fights.

"You ain't gonna fight to the death, you go out there and you put it on the line the last 5 seconds of every fight." Transitioning from criticism of Strickland’s fighting style, Rockhold also attacked Strickland's persona.

According to Rockhold, Strickland's public image is a facade. "He’s a fake, he’s a fraud," Rockhold reiterated. He believes Strickland’s tough-guy act is just that—an act.

Interestingly, Rockhold's disdain for Strickland extends beyond their canceled fight. He’s frustrated by what he sees as Strickland’s lackluster approach in the octagon.

Despite Strickland's reputation for toughness, Rockhold isn't impressed. "I think he's f***ing acting," Rockhold said bluntly. This ongoing feud continues to heat up, keeping fans eager for what's next.

Strickland fires back

Sean Strickland didn’t stay silent after Luke Rockhold’s scathing comments. He quickly fired back with his own take on their past encounters. "Couple things... I sparred you 1 round, f**ked you up and you snuck away like a b*tch," Strickland responded. He claimed their sparring session left Rockhold retreating, a scene witnessed by others.

Strickland also reminded fans of their scheduled fight that never happened. "We were scheduled to fight. I said, 'Hell yeah that's an easy paycheck,' and you pulled out a few weeks out," he added.

Clearly unimpressed with Rockhold’s bravado, Strickland concluded with a taunt saying, "Xtreme? I'll f**k you up for fun lol." The war of words between these two fighters only seems to be intensifying, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Will this rivalry finally lead to a showdown in the octagon?