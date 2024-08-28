Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Real-Life Altercation With Randy Orton Behind the Scenes at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Machine Gun Kelly was the surprise wild card of former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024, where he went on a war against LA Knight for his WWE United States. Logan Paul lost his title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024.

Logan Paul dropped a new episode of Impulsive Podcast with Machine Gun Kelly, where shockingly, he revealed he had a real-life confrontation with former fourteen-time WWE champion Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2024 behind the scenes.

Kelly revealed he confronted Randy Orton for passing judgemental comments about him. Initially, he thought of letting it go, but then he determined to man up to Orton and talk to him about his past criticism.

MJK stated, “I was in the ring, just coming to Logan to see what we could work out for the show. I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk shit about me. There is a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice a new version of myself. Three…two…one. F*** that. Ay man, f*** you.”

Kelly concluded, revealing all his friends were shocked after he stood up and had a confrontation with The Viper. He expressed that people always misinterpreted him and considered him the aggressor; however, it is vice-versa most of the time. MGK even had some beef with UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Sean Strickland in the past.

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly loves working with WWE. He made his first major appearance in WWE on June 15th, 2015, edition of Monday Night Raw, which was hosted in the hometown of MGK, Cleveland. Kelly was the host of the show, and he even performed Till I Die and A Little More.

Later, Kevin Ownes came out and power-bombed Machine Gun Kelly off the stage. The reason behind Ownes' brutal attack was Kelly’s bond with John Cena. And at that time, Kevin was in a heated rivalry with John Cena.

Triple H, being the perfect storyteller, could use this real-life situation to craft an on-screen rivalry between MGK and Randy Orton, who is known after Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. MGK could be another celebrity to perform inside WWE Squared Circle.

Taking shots at popular people is not new for Randy Orton; he recently took virtual jabs at NBA legend LeBron James, which made headlines. Currently, Randy Orton is getting prepared for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event against newly crowned champion The Ring General, Gunther.

Advertisement

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin. Multiple big names are advertised on the card, from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Ownes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and many more. Here is the compilation of matches announced on the card.

1. Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

3. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipThe

4. Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

5. The Unholy Union (c) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

Would you like you see the future match between Machine Gun Kelly and Randy Orton in WWE? Comment down

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena Theme Song: Exploring Lyrics and Meaning of WWE Champ's Anthem My Time Is Now