Machine Gun Kelly Warns Randy Orton After Viper Accuses Him of Lying About SummerSlam 2024 Altercation

The heat between The Viper, Randy Orton, and Machine Gun is escalating, and both stars have started back and forth on social media; the whole fuss began after MGK revealed he had a confrontation with Orton at SummerSlam 2024.

In the recent edition of Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast, Machine Gun Kelly reveals the real-life altercation with former fourteen-time WWE Champion Randy Orton behind the scenes at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

MJK stated, “I was in the ring just coming to Logan to see what we could work out for the show. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk sh*t about me. There was a point where I was like, I’m going to practice a new version myself. Three….two….one. F***that. Ay man, f***you”.

The statement went viral on the internet; Randy Orton reacted and debunked the claims after he posted a Pinocchio nose emoji and tagged Machine Gun Kelly, indirectly hinting that MGK was lying about the confrontation at SummerSlam 2024.

Now, Kelly has also issued a warning straight to the face of The Viper, Randy Orton. He commented under the post of Randy Orton calling him a lair. MGK wrote, “Cameras were rolling. Tell WWE to put that out.”

MGK later even challenged Randy Orton to man to call him man to man, “You have my number, and you know why you have it, btw, but I won’t even put you on blast for that. Check your texts.”

Machine Gun Kelly made his first major WWE appearance in 2015, when he performed a musical act in front of hometown fans at Monday Night Raw. In the ending moments of the segment, Kevin Owens came out and power-bombed MGK off the stage. Kevin attacked Kelly because he was friends with John Cena, and at that time, John and Owens were engaged in a heated feud.

Kevin Owens, being himself, suggested a match idea. It posted a picture of him and Randy Orton as a tag team and Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly at one side. WWE, under the wing of Triple H, could unquestionably pull the strings, and if MGK wants to rumble inside the squared circle against Randy Orton in any form, the company won't step back.

As of now, it does not seem as if Machine Gun Kelly will pick a fight against Randy Orton or if The Viper himself will get any chance to fight MGK for real because Orton is not the single combat sports star Kelly has bad blood with. On the same podcast, Kelly took shots at former UFC champion Sean Strickland; he also had an altercation with Conor McGregor at the award function.

Nowadays, The Viper, Randy Orton, is more focused on his upcoming championship match at the WWE Bash in Berlin in 2024. Randy Orton locks horns to claim WWE World Heavyweight Champion against newly crowned champion The Ring General, Gunther.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Multiple big names are advertised on the card, from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, The Ring General Gunther, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and many more.

