Mad Dog Chris Russo Calls Stephen A. Smith’s Viral Pre NBA Final Game Tunnel Walk ‘Dumbest’

This year, the NBA Finals had their fair share of unforgettable moments, with scores, opinions, clashes, and different opinions. However, none can substitute one of the famous sparks getting viral these days. You already know what it is about!

Yes, it’s Stephen A. Smith's viral pre-game tunnel walks. Smith is known for his bold reactions, comments, and sharp suits. But this time, the popular NBA pundit received some unique reactions to his stylish entrance. However, not everyone was impressed. Take a look at what legends have to say about it.

Stephen A. Smith’s take on the tunnel walks

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo didn’t hold back his thoughts about Smith's pregame antics.

Russo’s criticism was sharp and echoed sentiments shared by some NBA fans who joked about Smith looking like he was gearing up to play in the Finals himself. “This is ridiculous. He thinks he’s playing,” Russo said. “How about him walking into Game 4? With the Celtics on Sunday night in Dallas? Steve, this is stupid. You got a guy behind you. You got the cameras. What do you think you're gonna score 36 this night with the sunglasses on? I mean, this is the dumbest thing I've ever seen in my life.”

This playful look showcases the growing trend of media personalities becoming a significant part of the sports spectacle.

Stephen A. Smith responded to Russo's criticism by clarifying that he didn’t ask for his pre-game tunnel walk to be filmed. But he still made it clear that regardless of whether or not he wanted the attention by saying “when you're arriving at an NBA Finals game, you have to look good”. The spectacle of these walks has become a part of the game day atmosphere, blurring the lines between commentator and player. His hype is yet to end.

Smith's explanation and reactions from Molly Qerim and Fans

Smith explained that after parking his car, he simply walked into the arena where cameras happened to be waiting. This unexpected media hype around his arrival sparked a lot of attention and some humor.

Smith's stylish entrance, complete with black bold suits and sunglasses, became a talking point and even a source of entertainment for many audiences. “I wasn’t trying to make a scene or anything,” Smith said. “I was just walking into the game. But if people enjoy it, why not?”. Here’s someone else too who reacted to his walk.

Molly Qerim, another co-host on First Take, couldn’t help but laugh at Russo's comments about Stephen A. Smith. Her reaction mirrored that of many viewers who found the whole situation amusing.

Both reactions have been questioning Smith’s entry with different opinions. However, Smith’s cool reply provided an entertaining contrast that kept fans engaged. Who will react next to his video? Tell us about your thoughts in the comment section.

