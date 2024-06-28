Magic Johnson Congratulates Bronny James After Lakers Pick Him at 55 in 2024 NBA Draft: ‘This Is a Historic Moment’

The NBA world was abuzz as the Los Angeles Lakers made a historic move by selecting Bronny James as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Former Lakers star Magic Johnson joined the chorus of well-wishers, congratulating Bronny on this monumental achievement.

Magic Johnson expressed his excitement at witnessing the first father-son duo to play in the NBA simultaneously and for the same team. The prospect of seeing both LeBron and Bronny James donning the iconic Lakers jersey together has fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming Summer League games in Las Vegas, with Magic Johnson emphasizing that this will undoubtedly be must-see television.

The former Lakers great took to his X/Twitter account to put in some words of praise for the James as he wrote, “Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team.”

Additionally, as news of Bronny James' draft selection spread, players and fans alike marveled at the significance of this moment in NBA history. From star players like Chris Paul to rising talents like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, congratulations poured in for Bronny and his remarkable journey to the professional stage.

Bronny-LeBron could become the first father and son duo to play in the same NBA game

The Los Angeles Lakers organization set a historic precedent by selecting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the recent NBA draft, paving the way for a potentially groundbreaking father-son duo on the basketball court. The prospect of LeBron James and his son Bronny playing together in the NBA has been a long-held dream for the James family.

Bronny's NBA draft selection marks a remarkable journey, overcoming a sudden cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC Trojans in July 2023. With resilience and determination, Bronny made a successful return to basketball, making his USC debut in December and eventually entering the NBA draft.

Additionally, LeBron James's unwavering support and guidance throughout his son's basketball career have been evident, attending games and providing mentorship to Bronny. The possibility of LeBron and Bronny sharing the court for the Lakers presents an unparalleled opportunity in NBA history.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka expressed optimism about the potential of this unique father-son partnership.

As per Washington Post, Pelink said, “When I think about the Los Angeles Lakers, I think about a franchise where basketball history unfolds and takes place. In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court. That feels like something that could be magical.”

However, as the Lakers organization looks forward to the upcoming season, the father-son duo would be a treat to watch for the James fans as they would witness history in making.

