Magic Johnson Reveals Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Reminds Him of Historic Feud With Larry Bird

NBA legend Magic Johnson recently weighed in on the escalating rivalry between top WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, drawing parallels to his historic feud with Larry Bird. The clash between Indiana Fever's Clark and Chicago Sky's Reese for the title of WNBA Rookie of the Year took a significant turn during the most recent matchup.

Reese's standout performance, leading Chicago to a crucial victory with 25 points and 16 rebounds, underscored her prowess on the court. Although Clark put up impressive numbers as well, with 17 points, 13 assists, and 6 rebounds, it was Reese who shone brightest, fueling the intensifying debate over which standout rookie deserves the prestigious title.

However, Johnson highlighted the phenomenal effect Clark and Reese's rivalry is having on viewership within the WNBA, reminiscent of the legendary matchups that defined his own career. The NBA icon also emphasized the substantial impact these two rising stars are making on women's basketball, as evidenced by the remarkable increase in viewership following their head-to-head battles.

Paul Pierce advocated for Angel Reese in ROY discussion

Paul Pierce has thrown his support behind Angel Reese as a frontrunner in the Rookie of the Year (ROY) discussion. Following Reese's standout performance in the Chicago Sky's narrow victory over the Indiana Fever, Pierce commended her elevated play and highlighted her fierce competitiveness, particularly when facing off against her rival, Caitlin Clark.

During his take on Reese, Pierce said, “I just think after this game, you gotta start putting Angel Reese in the Rookie of the Year race. It just seems like Angel plays with extra intensity when she’s going against Caitlin.”

Additionally, he also advocated for the Chi-baby for her recent performance during the Fever-Sky game where she led the dominant discharge of play. PP also highlighted Angel Reese’s demonstrative playing ethics as the team limited Clark’s impact on the game.

However, the former NBA star emphasized the impact of the Reese-Clark rivalry not only on individual performances but also on the league's overall excitement and ticket sales, underscoring Reese's growing influence in the WNBA community.

