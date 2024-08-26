Magic Johnson Savagely Roasts Anthony Edwards Over ‘Michael Jordan Was the Only One That Had Skill’ in His Era Comment

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson recently weighed in on the controversial comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards regarding the skills of older generation basketball players, particularly focusing on the legendary Michael Jordan.

Johnson's response came after Edwards boldly claimed that Jordan was the only player from older generations who was truly skilled.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion known for his exceptional skills, dismissed Edwards' comments with a blunt and pointed reply. He emphasized his reluctance to entertain the opinions of someone who has not achieved a championship win.

When asked about Edwards' remarks at a Legends Dinner Series speaking engagement, Johnson didn't hold back. He pointedly stated, "Well you know, I don’t never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship," questioning Edwards' eligibility to make such bold statements without championship credentials at the college or NBA level.

Despite his strong words, Johnson's comments didn't seem to stem from animosity toward Edwards. He expressed his affection for Edwards, noting his admiration for the young player's talent and personality. Johnson emphasized the need for Edwards to achieve significant milestones before making sweeping statements about the sport's history, suggesting that focusing on personal accomplishments should be the priority for the rising NBA star.

Advertisement

The back and forth initiated when Edwards earlier said, “I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill.”

Given Johnson's extensive basketball resume, his response to Edwards' comments carries weight. As a former NBA champion, Finals MVP, 12-time All-Star, and NCAA and Olympic gold medalist, Johnson is unquestionably well-equipped to comment on the historical context of basketball and the significance of championship victories.

He also contextualized Edwards' remarks within the current digital age, pointing out the influence of social media and the pursuit of popularity through controversial statements.

Johnson's remark indicated that Edwards' lack of championship victories undermined his credibility when speaking about the greatness of players from previous eras. Edwards' original comments suggested that he believed Jordan was the sole player with exceptional skill in older generations, insinuating that other players did not possess similar levels of talent.

Advertisement

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s Abandoned USD 15 Million Mansion Goes Viral on TikTok as NBA Legend Still Awaits Buyer Since 2012