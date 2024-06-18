Magic Johnson Shares Brutally Honest Reaction to Celtics Surpassing Lakers’ NBA Championship Title Record

Right after the Boston Celtics left behind the Los Angeles Lakers in terms of their NBA Championship title record with 18 rings, Magic Johnson penned down a brutal tweet. The former Laker did not think otherwise before mincing words.

The game night seemed to be as cheerful for the greens, however, there were few of the others who did not seem to be too impressed with the record win. While the Celtics win praises from all around, they might need another ring to please others.

Magic Johnson tweeted his brutally honest reaction

Magic Johnson, a central figure in the historic Lakers-Celtics rivalry, offered a candid and heartfelt reaction to the Boston Celtics surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA championship title record.

Magic tweeted: “I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now ”

With the 2024 NBA Finals culminating in the Celtics securing their 18th championship against the Dallas Mavericks, the long-standing battle between these two iconic franchises took center stage. As a result, the Celtics now hold the coveted bragging rights, a development that clearly struck a chord with Johnson.

Magic Johnson is a major part of Celtics-Lakers rivalry

Having faced the Celtics in three NBA Finals during the 1980s and emerging victorious in two of them, Magic Johnson undoubtedly holds a deep personal connection to the storied rivalry.

Despite the Celtics' current edge in NBA titles, Johnson's illustrious Hall of Fame career ensures that his legacy features a compelling counterpoint to this turn of events.

Moreover, with the history between the two franchises spanning multiple decades and featuring memorable match-ups involving legendary players such as Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett, the Lakers-Celtics rivalry remains a cornerstone of NBA history.

While the future may hold the potential for these iconic teams to clash in the NBA Finals once again, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a position of resurgence as they strive to reclaim their place at the forefront of the basketball world.

