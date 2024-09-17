Magic Johnson Spill Beans on How it Felt to Play With Michael Jordan; DETAILS Inside

Despite playing in one of the toughest periods physically in NBA history, Magic Johnson won numerous titles and MVP honors. Magic had coached an All-Star game in addition to being a member of the Dream Team. Because he played with Michael Jordan, Johnson was forced to answer that the former was more difficult.

Playing for the Dream Team was a "nerve wrecking" experience, according to the Lakers legend during his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“When you think about playing with MJ, it’s never wrecking because he demands excellence. But just get him the basketball in the right place and letting him do his thing with the tongue out and everything.”

It might seem simple to coach an All-Star game, as Johnson did. But among the many things one must consider are star management, their minutes, staying injury-free, and more.

However, he claimed that because of his insistence on perfection, working with Michael Jackson was a more taxing experience. Every time Jordan took the court, he gave it his all. And you had to give it everything you had when you were playing with him.

Additionally, Magic disclosed that during a Dream Team practice, he regrettably made fun of Michael Jackson. And even though they had been ahead in the game, they ultimately lost that practice match by a wide margin.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Magic continues to cherish his memories of playing alongside both Larry Bird and Jordan. The Lakers legend acknowledged that it was something he had always wanted to do and was able to cross it off his list when he represented his nation in the Olympics alongside Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

Before joining the Dream Team, Jordan had already won two NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. MJ had a response to one of the squad's practices that has been discussed extensively.

In that game, Magic was a big favorite because his team had a significant lead. According to BleacherReport, Johnson made the error of trash-talking MJ once more and survived to tell the story. “So I said, ‘Look, MJ, if you don’t turn into Air Jordan we’re gonna blow you guys out.’ I’ve never seen a man take something so personal and then go out there and just take that scrimmage over.”

Advertisement

In the 1991 NBA Finals, Jordan had already defeated Magic to win his first championship. He won the game by going all "Air Jordan" on Magic's squad. Jordan said, "Guys, there's a new sheriff in town," as he left the court. And neither Magic nor Bird have denied that assertion since.

ALSO READ: Did Michael Jordan Really Say 'If Kids Can Afford $8 Coffees, They Can Pay Their Student Loans?' Exploring VIRAL Rumor