Magic Johnson Thinks Kobe Bryant Would Still Be Relevant in GOAT Debate Four Years After His Tragic Passing

Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his impact on basketball remains strong. If he were alive today, he would be 46, still celebrated as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Over 20 years, Kobe won five NBA titles and played the game with unmatched intensity. Yet, discussions about him being the greatest of all time (GOAT) have faded over the years.

Magic Johnson, another Lakers legend, believes Kobe deserves to be in the GOAT conversation. Recently, on NH Experience TV, Magic shared his thoughts on why Kobe should be considered among the greatest.

He explained that Kobe’s scoring ability and mentality were on par with Michael Jordan's, making him a formidable force on the court.

Magic pointed out that, like Jordan, Kobe played every game with the mindset that it could be his last. This "assassin" mentality made him nearly unstoppable.

To Magic, Kobe’s approach to the game and his five championships speak volumes about his greatness. He didn’t just win titles; he dominated the league with relentless dedication.

Magic Johnson has seen many NBA greats, so his praise for Kobe carries weight. He admired how Kobe didn’t just coast to his five titles but worked tirelessly to earn them. This work ethic is what sets Kobe apart and cements his place in the GOAT conversation.

Kobe’s legacy continues to be honored, even outside of basketball. The Los Angeles Dodgers recently paid tribute to him with a special drone show. The show featured Kobe in the iconic pose of his statue and another image of him shooting a basketball in his No.

8 jersey. It was a fitting tribute to a legend who loved the Dodgers as much as he loved the Lakers.

On what would have been his 46th birthday, fans and players alike remember Kobe Bryant’s greatness. His influence on basketball and beyond is still felt today. If he were still with us, Kobe would likely be a driving force in women’s basketball, the Lakers, and many other endeavors.

Although he’s no longer here, his legacy lives on in the memories of those who watched him play and those who continue to be inspired by his story.

