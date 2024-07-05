Magomed Ankalaev Calls Alex Pereira’s Striking Overrated; Says, ‘He’s Lucky He Didn’t Face a Serious Opposition’

Champ Alex Pereira? Overrated? Magomed Ankalaev isn't holding back his thoughts on Alex Pereira. Has he faced serious opposition? These are the questions Ankalaev is raising. He believes Pereira’s aggressive style leaves him open to mistakes. “That’s where I might catch him,” Ankalaev told MMA Junkie.

Ankalaev also questions Pereira’s past opponents, suggesting they weren’t true tests. Could Ankalaev be the one to expose Pereira’s weaknesses? With a 12-fight win streak, Ankalaev’s confidence is high. He’s ready to challenge Pereira both standing up and on the ground. Is this the fight that will finally test Pereira’s reign?

Can Magomed Ankalaev take Alex Pereira down?

Magomed Ankalaev has been vocal about his views on Alex Pereira's striking. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he stated, “I think [Alex] is a great striker, but he always moves forward and that's where sometimes he might make a mistake. That's where I might catch him.” Ankalaev believes Pereira’s aggressive style leaves him vulnerable, and he’s ready to exploit those weaknesses.

Ankalaev didn’t stop there. He also said, “There's a strategy we have if we're gonna do striking, but also if we add wrestling here I think he doesn't stand a chance. I have a few potential options to finish him.” Clearly, Ankalaev is confident in his ability to handle Pereira in all aspects of the fight.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ankalaev remarked, “I think overall his standup is overrated... He's lucky he didn't face a serious opposition.” This bold statement highlights Ankalaev's belief that Pereira’s past opponents haven’t truly tested his capabilities. Ankalaev is eager to be the one to challenge Pereira and show the world what he can do.

Interestingly, Pereira’s manager has not mentioned Ankalaev as a potential next opponent for the champion. Instead, other fighters seem to be in consideration, which raises questions. Is Pereira’s camp avoiding a clash with the confident Russian? Ankalaev certainly thinks so, and he’s making it known.

Ankalaev’s impressive 12-fight win streak and well-rounded skills make him a formidable contender. He’s ready to test Pereira standing up and on the ground. His final words on the matter were clear: “My wrestling is there, but I'm ready to fight with him standing up to test him out.”

With the light heavyweight division heating up, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Ankalaev will get his chance to face Pereira.

Ankalaev issues a knockout challenge

After Alex Pereira’s second title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, fans are buzzing about his next opponent. Magomed Ankalaev, on a 12-fight win streak, seems the most credible contender.

Following Pereira's knockout victory, Ankalaev boldly challenged him , saying, "Guys, believe me, everyone, I will knock out Alex Pereira. I do not need to take him down. This guy's chin is gone."

Ankalaev didn’t stop there. He tweeted, "I respect you (Alex Pereira), but the reality is you’re still the champion because you haven’t fought me yet. You fought with a fake ninja and a street fighter, both with no chins. If Izzy can KO you, then I will cause 3x damage."

Ankalaev even promised, "First 15 minutes, no takedowns." His confidence has fans eagerly anticipating this potential showdown.

Will Ankalaev get his chance to prove himself against Pereira? And if so, will his strategy pay off in the octagon?