Magomed Ankalaev Issues Strong Warning to Poatan, Says ‘Alex Pereira Won’t Be Able to Touch Him’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has yet again saved a massive UFC card from drowning as he defended his championship on two weeks' notice at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Initially, former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor was headlining the UFC 303 pay-per-view against number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts match.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the match after Mystic Mac injured his toe in a sparring session he was having without any safety gear. Alex Pereira showed his heart and saved the card when he accepted the offer to defend his championship against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch.

Stone Hand stunned the world after he slept Jiri Prochazka in round two via a vicious head kick. With his win at UFC 303, Alex Pereira is now the newest face of UFC.

Magomed Ankalaev vows to end the dominance of Alex Pereira

In just a matter of eight months, Alex Pereira has been part of three massive championship bouts, and he has managed to end each fight under two rounds with vicious knockout. Pereira's next opponent is light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, who is currently on a dominating run and has a 12-fight win streak. Since Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, Magomed has been after him calling him out constantly and trash-talking about him.

Recently, while talking to Aslanbek Badaev, Magomed yet again sent a chilling warning to Poatan and stated that Alex Pereira wouldn’t be able to touch in when they lock horns in the future.

Magomed said, "Many experts understand that I can easily beat Pereira. I think with his speed, he won't touch me at all. The most he can do is hit me with a low kick. I want to beat him up. I just want to attack him, just show him that I'm better than him."

Alex Pereira’s MMA record

1. Jungle Fight 82: Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

10. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

