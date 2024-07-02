Magomed Ankalaev Predicts He Will End Fight with Alex Pereira in 15 Minutes After Poatan's KO Victory at UFC 303

At UFC 303, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defended his championship crown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event. Alex Pereira stunned the world by knocking out the Czech Samurai, Jiri Prochazka, with a head kick in round two of their match-up.

Alex Pereira has made a massive name for himself in just three years. "Poatan" captured the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight championships, becoming the ninth two-division champion.

In just eight months, Alex Pereira has been in three championship bouts, managing to end all of these fights in under two rounds with vicious knockouts.

The next challenge for Alex Pereira

After Alex Pereira’s second title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on two weeks' notice, fight fans are wondering who could possibly fight him next. The only name that looks credible enough to fight Alex Pereira next is Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev is currently on a 12-fight win streak. After Alex Pereira finished Jiri in round two at UFC 303, Ankalaev challenged Pereira and expressed that he would end the fight on foot and not use his wrestling prowess.

Ankalaev tweeted, "Guys, believe me, everyone, I will knock out Alex Pereira. I do not need to take him down. This guy's chin is gone, but I know he is very dangerous."

Ankalaev is not stopping there; he is constantly trash-talking UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

The Russian light heavyweight tweeted and expressed that he feels like he will knock out Alex Pereira. He even trolled Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, saying, "I respect you (Alex Pereira), but the reality is you’re still the champion because you haven’t fought me yet. You fought with a fake ninja and a street fighter, both with no chins. If Izzy can KO you, then I will cause 3x damage. I will do it with no wrestling."

Finally, Ankalaev warned Alex Pereira that he would knock him out in under 15 minutes: "I will make a deal. First 15 minutes, no takedowns."

UFC 303 Result

Even after facing major bumps throughout the road building UFC 303, the company managed to deliver fans a five-star classic pay-per-view. Initially, Conor McGregor was the one who was going to the main event, the UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view against Michael Chandler. After he sustained a toe injury in the sparring session he had while he was preparing for his returning fight.

Ultimately, UFC altered the UFC 303 card, and Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice championship defense against Jiri Prochazka in the main event. The pay-per-view was absolutely a surprise.

Here is a compilation of matches at UFC 303 and their results:

Main Event

Alex Pereira (champ) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight) - Alex Pereira won via KO

Diego Lopes vs Dan Ige - Diego Lopes won vis UD

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze (light heavyweight) - Roman Dolidze won via UD.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight) Macy Chiasson won via Doctor Stoppage.

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight) - Ian Garry won via UD

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight) - Joe Pyfer won via TKO

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight) - Andre Fili won via UD

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight) - Jean Silva won via KO

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight) - Payton Talbott won via KO

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight) - Gillian Robertson won via UD

Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday (heavyweight) -Martin Buday won via UD

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez - Rei Tsuruya won via UD

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira - Vinicius Oliveira won via UD

