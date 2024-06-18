Magui Corceiro Seemingly Drops Another Lando Norris Hint Amid Blocking On Social Media Rumors; Here’s What Fans Have To Say

Magui Corceiro, a social media influencer, has once again sparked rumors about her relationship with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. The speculation began when Magui reposted a TikTok video titled when I want to end my situation again... This ambiguous post led fans to wonder about the state of her relationship with Lando.

Adding fuel to the fire, a follower discovered a video in the stories of Magui's friend, which appeared to feature Lando's voice in the background. While it's not confirmed if it was indeed the F1 driver, fans are convinced that Magui intentionally posted the video, aware of the potential speculation.

Are Lando Norris and Magui Conceiro in Portugal together?

One follower commented, "Im pretty sure she posted that on purpose knowing 'Lando' was in the background clearly she knew."

This sentiment was echoed by others, with one user saying, "she’s basically doing it on purpose at this point," and another user adding, "Don't you think it's all well planned? I don't believe in this circus anymore."

Did Lando block Magui?

These incidents follow earlier rumors that Lando had blocked Magui on social media. However, shortly after these rumors circulated, Lando liked one of Magui's recent Instagram posts, leading fans to believe they might still be together. This mixed messaging has left fans needing clarification yet intrigued about the true nature of their relationship.

Reactions from the fans have been varied. One user remarked, “”lando blocked magui” lol okay,” followed by a screenshot of Norris’ like on the influencer’s recent post.

Another user pointed out the ‘on again-off again’ nature of the relationship saying, "okayyyy guysss we're back, did u miss us?!?! Cause we missed u."

Another fan shared a clip of Anne Hathaway getting scared and closing a laptop, captioning it, "Lando's fans after seeing Lando's like on Magui's photo."

Others are skeptical about the blocking rumors, with user 3 stating, "Hate to break it to you all but I don’t think lando blocked magui."

Lando and Magui’s relationship so far

Rumors regarding Magui Corceiro's love relationship with Formula 1 star Lando Norris have been stoked by her recent public appearances with the racer for McLaren. During the Monaco GP, Magui was also spotted with Norris’ father.

After being spotted together at the Monte-Carlo Masters final in Monaco, suspicions were circulating about the two of them dating. Corceiro's declaration that Norris is her favorite Formula One driver sparked more rumors about their relationship.

They have also been spotted on the paddock together. While they still don’t follow each other on social media, frequent ‘likes’ and appearances keep the relationship rumours afloat.

