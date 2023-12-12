‘Mahomes will never be Brady’: NFL fans compare Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady after rare SNF outburst

Kansas City Chiefs’ recent loss to the Buffalo Bills was a hard hit for Patrick Mahomes, who had an outburst on the ground after the game.

Patrick’s rare SNF outburst made him lose some points to fans who compared him with Tom Brady. Some fans believe that Patrick Mahomes can never be Tom Brady.

Why is Patrick Mahomes being compared to Tom Brady?

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night football, a game that could have easily won.

Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney made the mistake of unintentionally crossing the scrimmage line, which the referees pointed out later after he made a potential match-winning play that ended up being dismissed.

Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was upset by referees and outbursts at the moment. Mahomes yelled at the referees and had to pull back from them.

Interestingly, what happened with the Chiefs on Sunday, something similar happened with Tom Brady’s team in 2019. Do you know which team they played against?

In 2019, Tom Brady’s New England Patriots were facing Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Brady threw a checkdown pass to wide receiver N-Keal Harry, who went ahead to make a touchdown.

But referees ruled out the play, claiming that he stepped out of the yard line. But in the replay, it appeared he was inside the five-yard line.

The New England Patriots were forced to settle the game with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by 16-23. But instead of outbursting at the referees, Tom Brady handled the situation in the calmest way possible.

In the after-game press conference, Brady shared his take, handling the situation like a legend he is.

“Yeah…it doesn’t happen very often. You know, it happens. We still had a chance and wish we could have scored there at the end,” Tom Brady had said.

Adding further, he said, “Disappointing, but not going to feel sorry for ourselves. I think everyone thought it was a touchdown, they reviewed it, and we realized we couldn’t challenge it.”

Even though it’s another example of mistakes the referees make, it’s also a great example of how well Tom Brady can handle a loss.

Instead of taking the loss on his ego, he swallowed his pride and accepted the defeat like a true sportsman. Patrick Mahomes' recent outburst had fans recalling his incident.

Fans are disappointed with Patrick Mahomes from his recent SNF outburst

Patrick Mahomes is often compared with Tom Brady, and when being compared with an NFL legend like Brady, you have to be very particular about your behavior.

Patrick’s recent outburst was a red flag for fans who now have changed their opinion on Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes's comparison.

“Mahomes will never be Brady” said a fan as he replied to a tweet which said, “Mahomes is turning into everything people claimed Brady was....”

“And people want to compare Mahomes to Brady” commented another NFL fan who doesn’t think it’s worth comparing Patrick Mahomes with Tom Brady.

“Can’t believe I’m going to say this but…. Tom Brady had better sportsmanship than Patrick Mahomes” Tweeted another NFL fan, who might be referring to the Brady 2019 game against Chiefs.

“You would never see Brady or Belichick cry in front of reporters during a post game press conference like Mahomes and Reid did. Comical,” commented a fan.

To become someone as great in the NFL as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes needs to take every aspect of his life very seriously.

Tom Brady faced the same thing as Patrick, but we never saw the outburst. Mahomes could learn from the incident, and we could see him come out as a better athlete.

