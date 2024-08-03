Major Match Scheduled to Happen For John Cena’s Retirement Tour in 2025 on WWE Netflix: Report

Former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena stunned the world at the last WWE pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2024. He made his surprise return to the show. John Cena announced on the PL that he is officially retiring from WWE after cementing himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars.

Mr.Never, Give. Up, John Cena revealed he is not going to retire immediately and revealed that 2025, when WWE will move to Netflix, will be his last run in WWE; Elimination Chamber 2024 and Royal Rumble 2024 will be his previous PLEs, and WrestleMania 41 will be the last time John Cena will compete on the showcase of immortals.

John Cena stated, "The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

According to a previous report by WON, WWE has already started crafting plans for John Cena's retirement tour in 2025; the report stated there are multiple names in discussion for facing John Cena, and he is himself picking some names he would like to work with during his final run

A new report has revealed that one of the massive names is locked to face John Cena in his final WWE run in 2025. According to WRKD Wrestling, Gunther vs. John Cena is in plans for John Cena's retirement tour. They are still unsure about what dates Cena will work, but they are ducting multiple PLE and international dates for him.

WRKD Wrestling tweeted and revealed, "John Cena vs. Gunther is currently penned in as a marquee PLE match for Cena's retirement tour."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CM Punk Explains Major Difference Between Vince McMahon and Triple H's Visions For WWE: ‘Leftover 80s weird macho energy’

As of now, WWE fanatics are electrified for the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event. The extravaganza is all set to take place in a couple of hours at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam PLE. Summer Slam is widely regarded as the second biggest PLE of WWE after WrestleMania, which the company hosts annually.

There’s massive buzz and excitement for the WWE Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view; the original reason behind the hype for the Summer Slam PLE is that the stacked match card superstars from CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre are competing on the card. The possible return of former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns is another primary reason behind the hype. Here’s the full Summer Slam 2024 match card.

Advertisement

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) (announced)

ALSO READ: CM Punk’s Honest Reaction To WWE’s Transition To Netflix After Departure From USA Network