Major New Update Reveals the Only Way for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

The wrestling world is abuzz, anticipating the return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on WWE TV since his last match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Moreover, Lesnar is somewhat barred from making his return due to his reported involvement in Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit. In the wake of this, Lesnar’s future creative plans in WWE were scrapped

Amid Lesnar’s absence, a major update has emerged, highlighting the only way Lesnar could get a green light for his much-talked-about comeback.

The only way Brock Lesnar can make his return to WWE

It’s known that the original plan for Lesnar’s return was during the Royal Rumble season. However, the complications from the legal case turned out to be a fly in the ointment for the former World Champion. Alongside his absence from WWE broadcasts, Lesnar faced further setbacks, like being left out of the latest WWE video game. These revelations further stirred doubts about his comeback.

In a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar’s return is possible but only if he gets approval from WWE’s legal team. The report read: “Regarding any rumors of Lesnar returning, he has to be cleared by WWE legal (remember WWE is still a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit) and that hasn’t happened yet.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This clearance is necessary due to the severity of the ongoing legal case. At this point, WWE has no future creative plans for Lesnar. However, fans are eagerly anticipating his eventual return. WWE has undergone a whole lot of changes since Lesnar’s last appearance. With Cody Rhodes as the new World Champion and The Rock on the Board of Directors, it will be interesting to see how Lesnar fits back into the fold.

WWE has lifted the ban on mentioning Brock Lesnar’s name on TV

Brock Lesnar’s absence from TV led to WWE refraining from mentioning him on its shows. However, during the King and Queen of The Ring special event in Saudi Arabia, Michael Cole mentioned his name, suggesting that Lesnar's return might be on the horizon.

Read More: WWE Legend Says Adam Copeland FKA Edge May Never Wrestle Again After Recent Serious Injury

Advertisement

The timing of Lesnar's clearance from the legal team is still uncertain. However, there's speculation that he could make a comeback during SummerSlam season, as it's one of WWE's major premium live events.