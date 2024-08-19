Major Plans for Roman Reigns’ WWE In-Ring Return Revealed: Report

The Orginal Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is one fire since he has come back, and he is definitely not back to have the conversation. He is no more the humble Tribal Chief. He is the old 2020 hungry beast who wants his throne back.

On the 8/16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa baited Roman Reigns, called him out, and told him if he wanted his Ula Fala and title of "The Tribal Chief” back, he would have to take it from him one-on-one.

Roman Reigns showed and brutalized Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one unofficial brawl, and even the interference of Tama Tonga did not change the situation. OTC, Reigns even took him out, but tables were turned after Jacob Fatu laid his hands on Roman Reigns and absolutely destroyed him, Reigns was looking shattered, and with that, officially, Roman Reigns will not be competing on Bash in Berlin 2024.

A recent report by PWN suggests that WWE has some significant plans for Roman Reigns. This year’s Survivor Series 2024 is also going to be a WarGames-themed PLE, with the WarGames match as the main event.

The plan for the main event at Survivor Series 2024 is New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa versus the OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns. The hype for the match would blow the roofs. It looks like OG Bloodline will struggle to get the last member of the match, and in the honorary Uso, Sami Zayn will enter the match to help OG Bloodline.

Roman Reigns's reunion with USOS and Sami Zayn will be generational. WWE has already planted seeds for that. WWE Survivor Series 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Recently, the wise man Paul Heyman made an appearance at the Fanatics Fest event, where he talked about the Bloodline saga and when he will possibly return amid the return of Orignal Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman stated he does not feel like the Bloodline saga has even entered its third face; Roman Reigns had landed in the most dangerous situation for the first face Solo Sikoa, Jacob and Tonga brothers since he sat at the ‘Head of the Table.” he even stated no one knows the status of Jey Uso, Jimmy or him, their so much to unveil.

The Wiseman further stated, “You don’t know if or when ‘The Wise Man’ will return. You don’t know who else Solo may or may not have in his back pocket ready to debut. You don’t know what our moves are, what Roman Reigns’s moves are, what my moves are, or what anybody’s moves can be. All you know is that Roman Reigns is back. He’s back to reclaim the title of ‘Tribal Chief’ from Solo, and Solo has so much backup right now that Roman’s in deep, deep, deep trouble.”

The Bloodline saga will definitely be the best storyline in recent memories, where fans will witness some of the most heartbreaking betrayals, emotional reunions, and many more.

