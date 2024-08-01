Major Revelation About Shane McMahon’s WWE Return: ‘But the People in Charge’

Shane McMahon made a lot of memories in WWE as a wrestler and a backstage producer. The Best in the World’s most notable contribution to the WWE storyline saw him involved in a rivalry with his father, Vince McMahon, in the WWE vs. WCW Invasion angle in 2001.

Aside from that, Shane O'Mac rubbed elbows with major stars like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and many more.

However, despite his contributions to WWE, a recent update suggests that McMahon was looking to make his return to WWE but the powers that be were not interested.

This revelation has emerged amid Shane McMahon’s potential deal with AEW, as McMahon was spotted having a private meeting with AEW President, Tony Khan.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Shane McMahon has been angling to make his return to WWE since his last appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, the management reportedly brushed off the prospects of his return due to negativity.

Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio: “I know Shane McMahon has looked to get back in WWE. I know that the people in charge of WWE have no interest in him. Could that change with the idea that he would be willing to go to AEW? Maybe, maybe not.”

With Shane McMahon’s private meeting with Tony Khan fueling rumors about his potential deal with AEW, Meltzer suspects that it could be a “leverage play” from McMahon to force WWE to offer him a deal.

Furthermore, Meltzer revealed that his mother, Linda McMahon, pushed very hard for his return to WWE due to his existing plans to work on a program with The Undertaker, although WWE was not inclined to have him back.

Considering Shane McMahon’s experience in WWE, there’s no denying that he possesses a wealth of knowledge about the business. Therefore, turning down his return could be a missed opportunity for WWE.

Nonetheless, WWE’s folly is AEW’s gain. And it’s not very improbable for Shane McMahon to strike a deal with Tony Khan, given the good relationship between McMahon and Khan.

Together, McMahon and Khan could turn their mutual respect into a collaborative synergy. And let’s not forget that, with Shane O’Mac familiar with the nuts and bolts of the inner workings of the WWE, AEW could gain an edge over its biggest rival in the industry should Tony Khan sign McMahon to a deal.

Shane McMahon’s potential deal with AEW has also fueled speculations about Vince McMahon angling to work with Tony Khan.

At this point, it may seem too far-fetched to believe. But, at the end of the day, it’s wrestling, and anything is possible when it comes to Vince McMahon.

