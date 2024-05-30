Major Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE Future and Potential New Feud Revealed

Becky Lynch remains in the spotlight following her emotional World Title loss and subsequent departure from WWE. June 1 marks the expiration of Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE. This means that she will be a free agent in some hours. As a result, there's been widespread speculation about a possible move to AEW.



Despite the ongoing rumors, a recent report has confirmed Becky Lynch's continuation in WWE. Furthermore, details have been revealed regarding the former Women's World Champion's future in WWE and her potential upcoming feud.



Becky Lynch will stay with WWE after all

Multiple sources have confirmed that Becky Lynch will stay in WWE. A new report by Xero News suggests that "The Man" will re-sign with the Stamford-based company. Additionally, she is most likely expected to make her return during the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania season.

Furthermore, there have been early pitches for Becky Lynch to engage in a feud with fellow Irishwoman, Lyra Valkyria, upon her return. As for now, Lynch will be busy with other ventures outside of wrestling, such as movie and TV roles.

Becky Lynch initially dropped her World Title at the King and Queen of the Ring specials event in Saudi Arabia. She failed to recapture the title on the fallout edition of Raw. Her post-match social media activity made the rounds as she cryptically hinted at retirement or moving on from WWE.

Although it’s clear that Lynch will eventually be back, AEW President Tony Khan commented on potentially approaching Lynch with a new deal. We will have to wait and see what’s in store for Becky Lynch.

From a source:



Becky Update:



Becky has a few projects outside of wrestling, such as movie and television roles during her break she is on from WWE.



She is estimated to return closer to Rumble/ Wrestlemania season at this time.



However much like this year

She is willing to… — Xero News (@NewsXero) May 30, 2024

Becky Lynch once said she would retire in WWE

Despite the speculation surrounding Becky Lynch’s potential move to AEW, "The Man" has expressed her willingness to retire from wrestling in WWE. While speaking on Strutting With Gorilla in December 2023, Lynch stated that she intends to call it a career in WWE when the time comes.

She said, “It’s [WWE] where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.”

Nonetheless, due to the unpredictability of pro wrestling, nothing can be said for sure. Either way, it will always be interesting to see the 7-time champion on either brand.