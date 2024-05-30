Major Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE Future and Potential New Feud Revealed

Despite her contract expiration, sources confirm Becky Lynch might stay with WWE. Details of her future endeavors and potential feud were revealed in a new report.

By Rishabh Singh
Published on May 30, 2024  |  08:17 PM IST |  9.3K
Getty
Becky Lynch holding a the tag team Championship
Key Highlight
  • Becky Lynch expected to return during Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season
  • Becky Lynch's new potential opponent revealed

Becky Lynch remains in the spotlight following her emotional World Title loss and subsequent departure from WWE. June 1 marks the expiration of Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE. This means that she will be a free agent in some hours. As a result, there's been widespread speculation about a possible move to AEW.


Despite the ongoing rumors, a recent report has confirmed Becky Lynch's continuation in WWE. Furthermore, details have been revealed regarding the former Women's World Champion's future in WWE and her potential upcoming feud. 
 

Becky Lynch will stay with WWE after all

Multiple sources have confirmed that Becky Lynch will stay in WWE. A new report by Xero News suggests that "The Man" will re-sign with the Stamford-based company. Additionally, she is most likely expected to make her return during the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania season.

 

Furthermore, there have been early pitches for Becky Lynch to engage in a feud with fellow Irishwoman, Lyra Valkyria, upon her return. As for now, Lynch will be busy with other ventures outside of wrestling, such as movie and TV roles.

 

It's also worth noting that her husband, Seth Rollins, is currently on hiatus. This could give Lynch a much-needed break to spend time with her family, considering that they are parents to their daughter, who is around 4 years old.

Becky Lynch initially dropped her World Title at the King and Queen of the Ring specials event in Saudi Arabia. She failed to recapture the title on the fallout edition of Raw. Her post-match social media activity made the rounds as she cryptically hinted at retirement or moving on from WWE. 

 

Although it’s clear that Lynch will eventually be back, AEW President Tony Khan commented on potentially approaching Lynch with a new deal. We will have to wait and see what’s in store for Becky Lynch. 

 

Becky Lynch once said she would retire in WWE

Despite the speculation surrounding Becky Lynch’s potential move to AEW, "The Man" has expressed her willingness to retire from wrestling in WWE. While speaking on Strutting With Gorilla in December 2023, Lynch stated that she intends to call it a career in WWE when the time comes.

 

She said, “It’s [WWE] where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.”

Nonetheless, due to the unpredictability of pro wrestling, nothing can be said for sure. Either way, it will always be interesting to see the 7-time champion on either brand. 

 

About The Author
Rishabh Singh

Rishabh is best described as a pro wrestling fantasist. His passion for sports entertainment ignited when he was just

