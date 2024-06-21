Major Update on Chad Gable’s Position in MITB Qualifier After Attack by Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have finally arrived in WWE. And they made their presence felt by causing sheer destruction on the WWE Raw 06/17 edition. This group of nefarious marauders victimized several wrestlers and WWE employees. Chad Gable notably bore the brunt of the attack, as he was spotted bloodied and unconscious.

Interestingly, the attack took place after Gable asserted that he would focus on winning the Money in the Bank ladder match in a backstage segment. However, with Gable unable to participate in next week’s qualifier match for the MITB ladder match, WWE has announced his replacement.

Chad Gable gets replaced in the MITB qualifier match

After an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Sami Zayn, Chad Gable turned his focus on the Money in the Bank ladder match. The WWE Olympian was slated to participate in an MITB qualifier triple-threat match against Big Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman.

During an edition of WWE Main Event, it was announced that Chad Gable will be replaced by Ilja Dragunov in the MITB qualifier triple threat match. The Mad Dragon will compete against Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Strangely, Braun Strowman was also presumed to have been one of the victims of Wyatt Sicks.

Anyway, Chad Gable’s assault was probably the best thing that happened to Ilja Dragunov. As for Gable, he is hit with yet another major setback. Storyline aside, it’s worth mentioning that Chad Gable recently renewed his WWE contract. Therefore, unlike Ricochet, his future in the WWE is not uncertain.

At this point, WWE has not provided any health updates on Chad Gable besides pulling him from the triple-threat match. It remains to be known how serious Gable’s condition is after Wyatt Sicks’ attack.

Wyatt Sicks seemingly warned Chad Gable several times before the attack

Wyatt Sicks made their Raw debut after weeks of cryptic teasing on WWE TV. Initially, QR codes and perplexing messages flashed on TV during random segments. Nonetheless, the majority of these codes and flashes happened during Gable's segments.

One of the messages read, “You changed, you stopped saying thank you.” This was potentially an indication that Gable’s recent heel turn made him a target for Wyatt Sicks.

As it stands, we have yet to learn who else was victimized by the fiendish faction. We may have to wait until Monday Night Raw for more details.