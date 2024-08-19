Major Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return Amid Prolonged Absence

Charlotte Flair was last seen on WWE TV on the December 8th edition of SmackDown. On the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown, The Queen ended up injuring her knee severely, leading to her being on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. That said, a new report has finally revealed details of Charlotte Flair’s expected return.

On December 8th, 2023, Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a one-on-one match. The spot that caused Flair's injury was reportedly due to a botched fall from the top turnbuckle. Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Merely days after her injury, Flair underwent surgery and had her knee fixed. Flair has shown a remarkable recovery since starting her rehab. In addition, Flair got back to slaying it in the weight room just two weeks after her surgery and also began training at WWE’s Performance Center. However, her return status remained delayed despite rampant speculation about her comeback.

According to a new report from PWN, Charlotte Flair is expected to make her TV return around November. However, no exact return date has been confirmed yet. But Flair’s return will see her join the SmackDown brand.

At present, Nia Jax is the reigning WWE Women’s Champion. If Jax manages to remain champion until Flair’s return, it will be interesting to see the duo reignite their rivalry.

And considering that her return will take place around November, we can expect to see her play a major role in next year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. The 14-time World Champion is her father's favorite to break his 16-time World Championship record.

Given that Flair still has her entire career ahead of her, it is not far-fetched to believe that Charlotte Flair could make history by surpassing Ric Flair's World Championship record.

Anyway, there are plenty of ways WWE could capitalize on her anticipated return. Earlier this year, her husband Andrade also made his return to WWE after leaving AEW. Andrade El Idolo is signed to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the real-life couple works on a program together.

Nonetheless, WWE may have major plans for Flair upon her return. One huge sign that corroborates that statement is the fact that she is the only active female star in the “Forever” part of WWE’s intro in Triple H’s era.

Aside from training for her WWE return, Flair has also been busy acting in an indie horror film, You Lose You Die.

