Major Update on CM Punk’s Tricep Injury and WWE Return at Summer Slam 2024: Details Inside

The Second City Saint, CM Punk, made a shocking return to WWE after almost ten years at the Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view. On the following Monday Night Raw, Punk announced that he was back home and would never leave again. He declared that he would finish what he started years ago and end his version of the story after the main event at WrestleMania.

CM Punk announced his participation in the Royal Rumble 2024, claiming he wanted to earn his opportunity to headline WrestleMania XL. At Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk made his televised in-ring debut in the traditional men’s Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, CM Punk re-triggered his old tricep injury after Drew McIntyre gave him a Future Shock DDT. Punk announced the night after Royal Rumble 2024 that he needed urgent surgery and would be out for at least eight months, causing him to miss WrestleMania XL.

According to previous reports, CM Punk would finally make his WWE in-ring return at the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event. Now, a report by PWInsider has revealed a new positive update on CM Punk’s WWE return.

The report suggests that CM Punk was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center, where he did some drills to get a green light from WWE’s medical team to compete at SummerSlam 2024.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk rivalry recap

WWE worked well with CM Punk’s real-life injury, and Drew McIntyre, who injured Punk, developed a new gimmick. He claimed on Monday Night Raw that he wished for Punk’s injury. Later, Drew McIntyre took Punk’s spot at Elimination Chamber 2024. After winning Elimination Chamber 2024, Drew faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and continued taunting Punk.

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, Drew didn’t stop there. He mocked CM Punk at WrestleMania XL, prompting Punk to strike back with a brutal attack on Drew.

Damian Priest seized the opportunity, cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase, and defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Since then, CM Punk has been on a revenge tour, costing Drew McIntyre all major matches. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, Punk cost Drew his championship match. Later, at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Punk ambushed Drew McIntyre again, costing him his Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase that same night.

Money in the Bank 2024 Results

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash-in the same night after CM Punk ambushed him. Intercontinental Championship - Singles Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark. Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner. World Heavyweight Championship - Singles Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins. Damian Priest retained after pinning Drew McIntyre, following an interference and attack by CM Punk, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu). The Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

