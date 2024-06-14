Major Update on Cody Rhodes’ Next Potential Opponent After Clash at the Castle

The SmackDown roster is filled with young talents who are waiting for their turn to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Although Rhodes is embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles at present, a new update has revealed the identity of Cody Rhodes’ potential next challenger.

The star in question is none other than the new Bloodline’s leader, Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Heir has really stepped up to the plate in Roman Reigns’ absence. And now, it appears that Sikoa is looking to zero in on Cody Rhodes’ Championship.

Solo Sikoa is reportedly next in line to challenge Cody Rhodes

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes’ next potential feud will be with Solo Sikoa. Interestingly, Solo Sikoa shares a history with Cody Rhodes. Sikoa was the very reason why Rhodes lost his title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer stated in the report: ”The next ‘big destination’ match right now for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears to be Solo Sikoa.”

Considering that The Bloodline is growing rapidly under Sikoa’s leadership, the former North American Champion could employ Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to help him victimize Cody Rhodes, reigniting their rivalry. Interestingly, Sikoa recently hinted that he is waiting for an opportune time to go after Cody Rhodes.

With Rhodes focused on AJ Styles for Clash at the Castle, it remains to be seen if The Bloodline gets involved in Rhodes’ “I Quit” match on June 15.

Cody Rhodes’ potential clash with Solo Sikoa could set up Roman Reigns’ comeback

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since his defeat at WrestleMania 40. However, his return could be on the horizon should Solo Sikoa challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Money in the Bank.

Not only can Roman Reigns make his return to exact revenge on the American Nightmare, but he could also return to usurp Solo Sikoa as the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

Given that The Bloodline that Roman Reigns built has undergone significant changes, Reigns would still not acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see when Roman Reigns makes his much-awaited WWE return.