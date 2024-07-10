Major Update on Jimmy Uso's Return to SmackDown; WWE Report Reveals

Last weekend at Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa shockingly pinned WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes to get the win for his team, The Bloodline.

According to previous reports, WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against Solo Sikoa at Summer Slam 2024. Just after Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa, the special enforcer of The OF Bloodline, refused to take orders from Paul Heyman even after those instructions were from Roman Reigns himself.

On the same night, Tama Tonga debuted and ambushed Jimmy Uso. Both Solo Sikoa and Tonga brutally attacked Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of The Bloodline. WWE later announced that Jimmy Uso got injured and will be away from the ring indefinitely.

WWE planned the segment, especially as Jimmy Uso was legitimately injured and needed time to recover. Recently, Xero News posted a report about Jimmy Uso's return.

Xero News tweeted, “Jimmy USO has been cleared today for return; expect him back very soon.” According to another not-so-accurate WWE source, Jimmy Uso is cleared and will return to WWE at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, one WWE source, The Wrestling Blog, revealed that the return of Jimmy Uso is ruined by the arena where SmackDown will take place this week.

The Wrestling Blog tweeted, “The arena that is hosting Smackdown this Friday has accidentally spoiled that Jimmy Uso would be this Friday at Smackdown. I would try to get the picture as soon as possible.”

The Bloodline Saga

It's almost time. WWE enthusiasts will soon see the start of The Bloodline once one of the OG Bloodline members returns to question the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and his newly formed The Bloodline.

The seeds were planted on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, where Solo Sikoa crowned himself as Tribal Chief and asked every member of the Bloodline to acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief of their family and kick out Roman Reigns.



Jacob Fatu Tama Tonga Tanga Loa acknowledged Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, but Wiseman Paul Heyman refused to accept him as the new Tribal Chief.

Heyman refuses to acknowledge Solo Sikoa, which upsets The New Bloodline, and Solo then launches an attack on Wiseman. In the end, he sends him to shadow realms with a powerbomb on the announcer's table.

WWE is set to book the match between WWE Undisputed champion, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, and Solo Sikoa at WWE Summer Slam 2024. Roman Reigns can finally return at Summer Slam 2024 and attack Solo Sikoa, starting the Bloodline Saga. Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 results

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Havs vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean. Iyo Sky vs Chelsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins—World Heavyweight Championship—Singles match-up—Damon Priest retained pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

