Major Update on Ludwig Kaiser’s Injury After WWE Raw Match Against Bron Breakker

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw an intense match between Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser. After Kaiser intervened in Sheamus’ match against Breakker last week, he found himself up against the Wolf Dog on Raw 06/24. However, during the match, Kaiser ended up sustaining an injury.

The 33-year-old star was on a roll, as he was being fairly used on TV. Unfortunately, this setback will likely delay WWE’s creative plans for the up-and-coming Imperium star. That said, a new update has emerged on Kaiser’s present condition after his grueling match against Bron Breakker.

More details on Ludwig Kaiser’s injury after his match on WWE Raw

As revealed earlier, Ludwig Kaiser was reportedly injured during his match against Bron Breakker. In a new update, Mike Johnson from PWInsider has reported that Kaiser was sent for medical evaluation, as he was seen favoring his arm.

The report read: “We are told that it appears he was, as he was favoring one of his arms and his side after a suplex. Kaiser was getting checked out by WWE medical backstage.”

Kaiser hurt himself after receiving a suplex from Breakker. Despite Bron Breakker’s notorious reputation for destroying his opponents, Kaiser has his moments in the match. However, he was then overpowered by Breakker, who turned things around by delivering a Frankensteiner from the top turnbuckle.

The action then spilled outside the ring. Although Kaiser dodged Breakker’s devastating spear, he failed to take advantage due to the interference from Sheamus, leading to a disqualification. Ultimately, Sheamus attempted to powerbomb Kaiser, only to get caught with Breakker’s dreaded spear, which took out both Kaiser and Sheamus.

At this point, the severity of the injury is unknown. And considering that Kaiser was poised to participate in next week’s Money in the Bank qualifier match, it remains to be seen if he gets replaced.

Ludwig Kaiser recently betrayed his fellow Imperium member

During the episode of Raw on April 22, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci took on The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in tag team action. The leader of the Imperium, Gunther, sat near the announce table, witnessing the match.

However, Gunther was visibly upset when Vinci ended up losing the match for his team. This led Gunther to powerwalk backstage in rage. A few moments later, Ludwig Kaiser launched a vicious attack on Giovanni Vinci until security forced him to relent.

After the attack, Kaiser went straight to Gunther backstage, and said, “I told you, I’d get it done.” This led the fans to believe that the duo was working covertly to kick Vinci out of the Imperium.

Although we haven’t seen Vinci since we can expect him to make his return soon to get revenge on Gunther and Kaiser.