Major update on possibility of Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40: Reports

WWE is now just six months away from hosting their Biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns is the current undisputed champion and the major box office for this spectacle of WWE right now. He has main events three WrestleMania in a row. He emerged victorious in every single one of these Mania. He became the longest-reigning universal champion.

There is a lot of buzz all around Reign’s WrestleMania XL opponent and his opponent for Mania was rumored to be his cousin former WWE champion The Rock. Recent reports suggest sad news about a possible matchup.

Latest reports on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania XL

Rock made his WWE return after 2021 on Blue Brand this month he was engaged in an electric segment where he rock-bottomed Austin Theory. Brahma Bull also revealed he was almost confirmed to face Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39, and he is ready to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL, There were several reports of him appearing at multiple PPVs this year including Elimination Chamber 2023.

New reports from Sports Illustrated State that currently, there are no talks for Roman vs Rock for next year's WrestleMania XL. The reports also suggest that even if the match is proposed to Rock he will not accept it . The last time when he fought in 2013 he was injured. which affected his schedule and he can not risk his current movie status for the match at WrestleMania.

Reign’s made his return to Blue Brand last week after SummerSlam 2023, he has a new challenge for Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight has challenged Reigns to match for his undisputed championship he last won match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023 alongside John Cena. Roman Reigns also appeared on the recent WWE supershow. The Tribal Chief, is also expected to compete at Elimination Chamber 2023 and Survivor Series 2023. and further at Road to WrestleMania.

