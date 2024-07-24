Major Update on Rhea Ripley’s Real-Life Husband Buddy Matthews’ AEW Contract Status

Rhea Ripley is, without question, a top star on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. The Eradicator has been riding a wave of success for a while now and although she isn’t the current Women’s World Champion, she is in the running to reclaim her championship.

Considering her positioning in WWE’s top storylines, WWE fans have speculated a lot lately about her real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, making his return to the Stamford-based promotion. A new report has shed light on Matthews’ current status at the Jacksonville-based company, AEW.

Buddy Matthews has re-signed with AEW

It turns out that Buddy Matthews will continue his career at Tony Khan’s AEW. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, Buddy Matthews has signed a new contract with AEW. However, it is unknown when exactly Matthews signed this new deal. In addition, his contract length also remains undisclosed.

Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut in February 2022 and joined the nefarious faction, House of Black, alongside Malakai Black and Brody King. The former WWE star has seen moderate success in AEW, as he held the AEW World Trios Championship for 175 days.

At present, Matthews has yet to make his return to AEW TV after his extended absence due to his marriage to Rhea Ripley. The couple recently tied the knot after dating for almost four years.

At one point in 2022, reports suggested that the Australian wrestler was interested in making a WWE return. At the time, it was known that Matthews was on a long-term deal with AEW. Moreover, earlier this year, fans clamored to see Matthews re-join WWE due to the ongoing romantic storyline involving Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Nonetheless, we will have to wait longer to see Matthews make his WWE return in the future. Furthermore, it also remains to be seen if the contract length of Buddy Matthews’ AEW deal will be unearthed soon.

Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley licking Dominik Mysterio on Raw

After a turbulent phase in their on-screen relationship, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio finally reunited after the latter brutally scolded Liv Morgan on Raw.

Reacting to Mysterio’s loyalty for her, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley licked ‘Dirty Dom’ on his cheek. This caused the fans to turn their heads to Buddy Matthews, who then took to social media to react to the segment.

Taking to X, Matthews posted a gif of Stitch from Disney’s animated sci-fi comedy-drama film, Lilo & Stitch, with Stitch licking a piece of glass.

Nonetheless, Rhea Ripley has previously admitted that Matthews is a very supportive partner. While it may be best for Matthews to continue his career in AEW currently, it’s sad that the fans have to wait longer to see the real-life couple unite in WWE.

