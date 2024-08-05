Major Update on Roman Reigns and Damian Priest’s Face Turn After WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam 2024 was nothing short of a barn-burning spectacle. The show emanated from Cleveland Brown Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Four titles changed hands at the high-profile live event, but Roman Reigns' unexpected comeback stole the show.

After months of heavy speculation, the Original Tribal Chief made his comeback during the closing moments of Cody Rhodes’ match against Solo Sikoa and attacked the latter, helping Rhodes retain his championship.

On the other hand, Damian Priest conceded a major defeat to Gunther, thanks to the betrayal by fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Following SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns and Damian Priests' statuses have been changed, according to a recent update.

According to a new update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Damian Priest and Roman Reigns are now listed internally by WWE as babyfaces for their respective brands. Accordingly, Roman Reigns will play the role of a babyface on SmackDown, and Damian Priest will play a babyface on Monday Night Raw.

The report from PWInsider states: “As you may have guessed, Roman Reigns and Damian Priest are now listed internally by WWE as baby faces for their respective brands.”

It’s worth noting that Priest had been showing signs of phasing out of his heel persona in the past few months, as he had become something of a tweener. And WWE hinted at Roman Reigns' face turn by having Solo Sikoa call him out on his management of the old Bloodline and his inability to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL.

As noted, Roman Reigns sent shockwaves through the WWE after making his return and turning on Solo Sikoa. Even though Roman Reigns' Bloodline relied heavily on Solo Sikoa for protection, the Enforcer created a new Bloodline during Reigns' absence and angered the Tribal Chief by attacking Paul Heyman. In addition, Sikoa impugned Reigns' ability as a champion.

As for Damian Priest, after months of tensions brewing between him and Finn Balor, Judgment Day finally broke after Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the match, Balor made his way to the ringside under the pretext of encouraging Priest. However, just when Priest attempted to win the match via pinfall, Balor hooked Gunther’s leg and placed it on the bottom rope, forcing a rope break. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, hitting the first nail in Judgment Day’s coffin earlier that night.

At this point, it is evident that Roman Reigns will go on a collision course with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline. Will he revive the old Bloodline by reuniting with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso? That remains to be seen.

But Judgment Day has finally disbanded. After Finn Balor’s betrayal, JD McDonagh took to social media to tear his Judgment Day shirt, making his allegiance toward Balor clear. But we will have to wait and see which side Carlito picks.

After SummerSlam, Balor and Priest are certainly going to collide in an intense grudge match.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Roman Reigns and Damian Priest moving forward.

