Major Update on Roman Reigns’ Potential WWE Return Amid the Bloodline’s Rapid Expansion

Roman Reigns has not made an appearance on WWE TV since his major loss at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief finally met the end of his revered title reign, conceding defeat to Cody Rhodes. In his absence, Solo Sikoa stepped up and formed a new Bloodline, bringing in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

And Paul Heyman has visibly been reluctantly humoring Solo Sikoa, awaiting the return of Roman Reigns. That said, a new update on Roman Reigns’ possible return has come to light amid the rapid growth of the Bloodline under Sikoa’s leadership.

Roman Reigns could finally make his return on SummerSlam 2024

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Head of the Table could likely make his comeback at the end of SummerSlam main event.

Meltzer stated, “I could see him doing the return at the end of the SummerSlam match. I could see that.”

It’s worth mentioning that Meltzer previously reported that the current working plan for WWE is to pit Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa in a Championship match at SummerSlam. If the speculation proves accurate, Roman Reigns is certain to seize something from someone upon his return.

Either he could go after Cody Rhodes to reclaim his Undisputed WWE Championship or subdue Solo Sikoa to regain his throne as ‘The Tribal Chief’ of The Bloodline.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, The Bloodline has undergone massive changes with the addition of new members. In fact, The Bloodline made a statement in last week’s edition of SmackDown, where Jacob Fatu made his menacing debut. Fatu even took out Cody Rhodes, leaving him legitimately injured after the attack.

As for Cody Rhodes, he remains a target for Roman Reigns after the upshot of their monumental clash at WrestleMania XL. We will have to wait and see if SummerSlam bodes well for an epic Roman Reigns return.

Roman Reigns’ potential power struggle with Solo Sikoa could lead to another Bloodline Civil War match

After Jimmy Uso got sidelined due to an injury, Solo Sikoa assumed control of The Bloodline. And it’s conspicuous that Paul Heyman feels harassed under the new leadership.

Although the new Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa in charge, has made an unprecedented impact in WWE, Roman Reigns is seemingly not impressed. And given that Solo Sikoa has occupied his throne during his time off, Reigns would assertively elicit an acknowledgment as the rightful leader.

Advertisement

Reigns’ recent social media activity showed his displeasure with Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, it’s unlikely that Solo Sikoa would give up his position easily, and this conflict could lead to yet another civil war match within The Bloodline.

Read More: Watch: Resurfaced Video Shows Jacob Fatu Getting Emotional Talking About The Stable

Who can forget that memorable Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023? Anyway, fans could be in store for another epic clash within the Bloodline. It remains to be seen.