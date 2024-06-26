Major Update on Roman Reigns' WWE Return After His Father Sika Anoa'i Passes Away: Report

This year’s WrestleMania 40 is cemented in history as one of the greatest showcases of immortals of all time. Multiple reasons contributed to transforming WrestleMania XL into one of the best Manias ever. Some of those reasons include The Rock's return, with the cherry on the cake being his turn to heel.

Another major contributor was the storyline of Cody Rhodes becoming the first WWE champion in his family. The most significant reason that made WrestleMania 40 memorable was the end of Roman Reigns’s four-year WWE Undisputed Championship reign.

Since Roman Reigns lost his WWE Undisputed Championship to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief has not made his WWE return.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Previous reports by Xero News suggest that Roman Reigns could return anytime soon, before SummerSlam 2024.

A couple of hours ago, news broke on the Internet that Sika Anoa'i, the legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of the Wild Samoan tag team, and father of Roman Reigns, passed away at the age of 79.

A new report by Xero News suggests that after Roman Reigns’s father's sudden passing, the return of The Tribal Chief has been postponed.

Xero News tweeted, “Expect the Roman return to be pushed back after the passing of his father today.”

Triple H reacts to Roman Reigns’s return

WWE is currently experiencing a peak in its industry, with Triple H contributing and playing a vital role in crafting perfect storylines. This year’s WrestleMania 40 was supervised by Triple H.

With Roman Reigns losing his championship at WrestleMania XL, the company has entered a new era with Cody Rhodes as its primary face.

Recently, Triple H made an appearance on Pat McAfee's show and had a fan chat with McAfee. During the conversation, McAfee asked Triple H when our Tribal Chief would return to WWE.

Triple H opened up, saying, “When you talk about the Tribal Chief, you’re talking about Roman Reigns, no matter who lays claim to that now. You see The Bloodline carrying on, you see Solo putting himself out there as the Tribal Chief, you see Tama Tonga coming in, you see Tonga Loa coming in.”

He went on to add, “You see, those guys start to run wild. Then, the game changer happens when Jacob Fatu comes in as The Samoan Werewolf. Dude, he’s a game changer.”

Paul Levesque continued, noting that this is a very interesting time as Solo Sikoa has crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief and formed his own Bloodline with new members Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Triple H hinted that we are getting close to the return of Roman Reigns, as Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline are now focusing on the lost title of Tribal Chief. Reports suggest Solo Sikoa will lock horns with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024, which would be the best stage for the comeback of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Whenever The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, returns, it will be one of the biggest and grandest returns of all time. The Bloodline Civil War is going to be an interesting storyline with some of the best showcases planned.

