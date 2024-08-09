Major Update on Seth Rollins’ Status for WWE Bash in Berlin After Recent Attack on Raw

With SummerSlam 2024 in the rearview mirror, WWE is preparing to fly to Germany for the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. However, Seth Rollins’ status for the upcoming event remains up in the air due to the recent attack he suffered on Raw. A new update has revealed the likely plans for Rollins after his recent injury.

After SummerSlam 2024, the Visionary made his way to the ring to get his pound of flesh from CM Punk. At that point, it seemed as though Punk vs. Rollins was the next rivalry to unfold. However, Drew McIntyre interrupted the segment and reminded Punk that they still have unfinished business.

This prompted Punk to make a beeline for McIntyre, leaving Rollins alone in the ring. Out of nowhere, Rollins got razed down by the 300-pound Aussie wrestler, Big Bronson Reed.

Although Rollins tried to retaliate, Reed overpowered him and left him decimated by delivering multiple Tsunami Splashes. The attack did so much damage that Rollins even coughed blood. As a result, the former World Champion was taken to a hospital.

Following the attack, Bronson Reed explained his actions and made it clear that he assaulted Rollins to make a statement. With Rollins sidelined, a new update by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests probable plans for his future.

Advertisement

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins’ injury will keep on the shelf until the August 31 Bash in the Berlin Premium Live Event. However, if Rollins does make his return in time, he will seek revenge by going after Bronson Reed instead of CM Punk.

This means that Rollins’ match against Punk will be postponed but regardless, their clash in the future is guaranteed.

The report stated: “We’re not sure if he’ll be back for the PPV or not, but if he is, it would now seem to be with Reed and not with Punk, which makes the Punk finish even more just a way to get out of a match and having Punk lose. Although they no doubt will get to Punk vs. Rollins at some point.”

Also Read: Has Seth Rollins Been Written Off TV After Getting Injured on RAW? Here’s the Latest Update on the Former WWE Champion

Advertisement

By the looks of things, we will have to wait longer for Seth Rollins’ highly anticipated match against CM Punk. Their match was reportedly slated to take place at WrestleMania XL; however, Punk’s tricep injury kept him out of action.

All in all, it’s clear that Seth Rollins is going to go through Bronson Reed before he finally gets his hands on the Second City Saint.

As for Punk, it remains to be seen if the Straight Edge star and Drew McIntyre have a sequel at WWE’s forthcoming event, Bash in Berlin.

Read More: Did Seth Rollins Really Get Hurt On WWE RAW After Six Tsunamis From Bronson Reed? Find Out